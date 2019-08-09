Serena Williams is an icon in so many different ways, for so many different reasons. She's an iconic tennis player, outspoken advocate, and a fashion icon, too. So, people might be surprised to learn that Serena Williams says pregnancy changed her style — but not in the way that they might expect.

After giving birth nearly two years ago (yes, it's been that long), Williams is now opening up in a new interview about her pregnancy style. Although some moms-to-be want to look and feel as comfortable as possible when they're pregnant, there are some who do the exact opposite. Some moms look to embrace their bump and maternity style, and that is exactly what Williams did when she was pregnant in 2017.

In a new interview with Essence, Williams opened up about her desire to constantly wear heels and dresses while pregnant with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, even though the heels weren't the best choice. "The thing is, during my pregnancy, I always made sure I was dressed up or I wore heels and it would kill me," she said. "But I would just wear the heels, and then I would take them off and put them on at the restaurant. Or wherever we would go. Then I'd put them back on. I had to be fabulous."

That's certainly one way to embrace her pregnancy. But you can't blame her for putting style over comfort — her maternity style was pretty amazing. And thanks to her Instagram account, expecting mothers can still draw inspiration from it.

Even up until the very last day of her pregnancy, Williams told Essence that she was at her absolute fanciest. "There's even a picture of the day before I had the baby," she said. "We went out to eat and I had on my blue outfit and I was like, I'm going to be stylish this whole pregnancy."

Once Williams gave birth, things completely changed. Gone were the days of matching dresses and heels. But that isn't to say that she tried to channel her more glamorous side once she became a mom. "I tried, but afterward, it was a bit of a let down, definitely more so than during," she said. "We deserve a let down but we also deserve an upgrade."

But Williams hasn't let anyone down in her post-pregnancy style — it's changed for the better. In 2018, she launched her own clothing line, S by Serena, that focuses on providing different kinds of key wardrobe pieces to all women. They emulate all sides of her own style — from the fancy pieces she loved while pregnant to the way she dresses now.

Although her style might change throughout some key phases of life, Williams told Sports Illustrated in July that she always tries to get one thing across when it comes to her style — a sense of self. "I always try to send the message of just being confident and fierce."

Williams could very well return to that dressed up side of her. She told InStyle last year that she would be willing to get pregnant again, if it wasn't for her very busy career. "If I weren't working, I'd be already be pregnant," she said.

Whether she's rocking a pair of heels and a pregnancy bump or a skirt and matching sweatshirt with her daughter, one this is certain — Williams will always look fabulous.