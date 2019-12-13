It's amazing when children and parents can enjoy content together, which is one reason why this video of Sesame Street characters doing impressions of each other has quickly become an internet sensation. Not only will it make your kids laugh, but the hilarious winks to adults will have you cracking up, too.

On Thursday, Vanity Fair released a video titled, "The cast of Sesame Street Do Impressions of Each Other." The funny clip features Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and The Count.

The first one to get roasted was Big Bird, with his height (duh) being the focal point of conversation. "He's tall, so I'm gonna look down, 'cause he has to look down at people, he's so tall," Abby Cadabby quipped, while Cookie Monster kept it simple, joking, "La, la, la. Me, Big Bird!"

Elmo went for a literal interpretation, adorably saying, "Big Bird's so tall. And Big Bird's so yellow."

Next up for impersonations was Cookie Monster, who The Count boiled down to one hysterical line, "I am a monster, and I say 'me' a lot!" Burn.

As for Abby Cadabby, she did the cutest growl while saying, "I need some cookies for my belly!" Nailed it, Abby.

Vanity Fair on YouTube

Judging by the comments on the video, however, the top impersonation came from The Count poking fun at Ernie. "Ah, it's 'I'm here to annoy you!'" he cackled. "I am here annoying you, especially my best friend, Bert. I am annoying you!"

"I literally died!" one person said about the joke, while another commenter wrote, "The Count is clearly a method actor."

Of course, there are plenty of other giggle-worthy lines in this video to enjoy. Happy watching!