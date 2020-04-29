If your kid is anything like mine, they're probably wondering why it's been so long since they've had a playdate or a trip to the park. It can be difficult to explain social distancing to children when they're longing for socialization, but fortunately Sesame Workshop is here to make it a little bit easier. In a sweet new video, Sesame Street is helping kids who are missing their friends during quarantine with Elmo showing little ones how to stay connected during these difficult days.

Sesame Workshop has partnered with AT&T and Walgreens to expand its ongoing Caring for Each Other initiative to help kids adjust to the "for-now normal" of spending the majority of their time at home with brand new resources. Among the new resources is a short video clip that talks about Elmo's own experience missing his friends. As he thinks back on all of the fun things that he and his pals used to do together, he longs to spend time that way again.

"Now Elmo can't see his friends! That makes Elmo feel sad," he says. But Elmo's mom reminds him that he doesn't have to leave the house to play with his friends. He can send them things in the mail, call them on the phone, or even video chat with them. The message behind the video is all about encouraging children to keep in touch as they can and remember that the relationships they're missing still exist.

Sesame Workshop is also encouraging children to find ways to celebrate the helpers in their neighborhoods, such as pharmacists, mail carriers, and grocery store employees. Additionally, for children of frontline workers such as healthcare providers and those in the service industry, Sesame Workshop is releasing a set of bilingual resources to help kids cope with the added stress. And for the adults involved, there are numerous professional development tools for community providers like healthcare providers, social workers, and educators that will be released on an ongoing basis.

"As our country works to navigate these unprecedented times, parents and young children are facing a unique set of challenges," Charlene Lake, SVP, Corporate Social Responsibility and Chief Sustainability Officer at AT&T, said in a statement. "For years, Sesame Workshop has been a leader in creating content to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, and we’re thrilled to be able to support their Caring for Each Other initiative. Today, it’s more important than ever that families have access to meaningful resources that support their changing needs."

But the work isn't done yet. As the adjustments to daily life due to the coronavirus pandemic continue in the coming months, Sesame Workshop will continue to expand Caring for Each Other to address evolving challenges. Stay tuned for even more helpful content.

