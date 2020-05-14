Look out Kylie Jenner, Sesame Street's most adorable member Elmo is officially on Instagram and his account is absolutely worth a follow. The forever three-and-a-half-year-old puppet is Instagram's newest celebrity to join the platform, but don't worry — he has "mommy and daddy" to help run his account.

As of today, you can follow Elmo on Instagram at @Elmo. So far, Elmo has only posted six times to create one very large photo collage of his face, but you can expect more posts in the future. "Yaaaaaay Elmo's first picture is done!" he wrote in the caption of a post. "Elmo is excited to be on Instagram!"

Needless to say, Sesame Street fans are pumped to see Elmo on IG. "Welcome to Instagram, Elmo!" one fan wrote. "So excited to be following you now." Another commented on the puppet's savvy social media skills, "Elmo you are crushing it! Look at that grid!"

While he might be the first of his friends on Sesame Street to join Instagram on his own, Elmo's followers can expect to see him connect with loved ones and celebrities all over the world. And, of course, his new account is "run with the help of Elmo’s mommy and daddy," as noted in his bio.

You can also expect to see Elmo posting about his new kid-friendly talk show, The Not Too Late Show with Elmo, which premieres on HBO Max on Wednesday, May 27. The talk show will have Elmo interviewing celebrities like Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers with the help of Muppet friends working behind the scenes, according to ABC News. During the show, Elmo, his guests, and his friends will play music, participate in sketches, and play games together, all while putting an emphasis on Elmo's bedtime routine.

Follow Elmo on Instagram to see more exciting things to come from Sesame Street, his new show, and bring some cheer to your feed.