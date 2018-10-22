Please allow the royal baby news to settle in on your brain's back burner for a moment, because another fabulous famous couple deserves the spotlight right now. Actors Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin just welcomed a baby girl, and they've already shared a few details about their bundle of joy. Specifically, they announced her to the world by sharing photos of her along with her adorably unique name.

Jeremy Allen White, 27, is best known for playing Phillip "Lip" Gallagher on Shameless, and Addison Timlin, 27, has starred in movies including Little Sister and the slasher film The Town That Dreaded Sundown. On Sunday night, the couple announced their baby's birth on Instagram. "Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter," Timlin captioned two photos taken in the hospital. In the first, White is happily beaming down at his daughter, who is showing off her delightful arm rolls. In the next, Timlin has her eyes closed, with an emotional yet calm look on her face, as she cuddles her baby girl.

Ezer is certainly not a name one hears every day, but it does have origins as a name going back thousands of years.

The name Ezer goes all the way back to the bible, and there are actually multiple different names in the text that translate to Ezer, Abarim Publications notes. The first Ezer is one of the sons of the Horite chief named Seir (Genesis 36:21, 36:30), Ezer can translate to either treasury, treasure, or covenant, according to Abarim Publications. The second Ezer

According to BabyCenter, Ezer translates to helper in Hebrew.

The website also lists Ezer as typically a boy's name

More to come...