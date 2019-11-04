Shawn Johnson Welcomes First Child With Husband, Andrew East

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson is finally a mom. After suffering a miscarriage in 2017 and announcing her pregnancy in April, the big day has finally arrived. Shawn Johnson welcomed first child with her husband, Andrew East, and her announcement could not be any more sweet.

On Monday, Nov. 4, Johnson took to Instagram to share that she and East welcomed a baby girl sometime over the past four days. They have not yet revealed the name of their baby or when Johnson gave birth in the two other posts shared to their Instagram accounts (they have a shared account for their baby and their family) — but that information will be revealed, eventually, whenever they're ready. For now, the family is soaking up every single second that they have with their little girl.

"You are our everything," Johnson wrote in a post on her Instagram account on Monday. "Welcome to the world baby girl."

The arrival of their little one has been a very long time coming for the couple. As previously stated, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child in April, with a super sweet Instagram post. In the six months since then, Johnson's belly had only gotten bigger and the anticipation of meeting their little one had only gotten more intense.

But now, she's finally here, and Johnson's famous friends could not be any more excited for them.

"FINALLY!!!!!!!! So happy for you," Dancing With The Stars pro, Derek Hough, commented on the photo.

"Cannot wait to meet my new little goddaughter," Johnson's fellow 2008 Beijing Olympic teammate, Nastia Liukin, commented on the photo. "Love you guys so much!!!!"

And Johnson's fans could not be any more excited for them, too.

"So happy for you two!!," another commenter added. "She's the luckiest girl in the world."

Their daughter is already so loved. But her sex and name was kept a secret from everyone throughout Johnson's pregnancy, including to East and Johnson themselves who told Us Weekly in August that they were adamant about keeping these things a secret. "I'm such a control freak," Johnson told Us Weekly. "You would know if I knew. But we're not finding out until the baby comes. We do have our names picked out for a boy and a girl [and are trying to] keep those names a secret, too."

She is so adorable, no matter what name they decided on for her.

But getting to this point of sheer happiness was not easy for the couple, who suffered a miscarriage in 2017, according to People. During a recent appearance on the Hot Marriage. Cool Parents podcast, Johnson explained that she had blamed herself for losing her pregnancy, even though professionals had assured her that she was not at fault. "I felt so sad and guilty that I had done something wrong to lose this child," Johnson said, according to People. "I remember that just bringing me to tears because I was like, 'How can you say that?' Cause I must have done something wrong."

This is why Johnson's pregnancy has been such an exciting time for the couple. As Johnson wrote in an October Instagram post, this pregnancy has been "more rewarding than any medal was." And now that their daughter is finally here, they're really reaping in the gold. Congratulations to the happy couple!