Naming a child is not for the faint of heart. From perusing a never-ending sea of internet lists to arguing with that one intrusive family member, it can be difficult to give a human you've never met before a moniker that feels "right." But for one celebrity couple, the perfect name seems to have come incredibly naturally. That's because Shawn Johnson's baby girl's name holds a special family meaning.

The former Olympic gymnast and her husband Andrew East announced the birth of her first child on Monday, Nov. 4, with a photo of their baby girl, according to Entertainment Tonight. "You are our everything. Welcome to the world baby girl," Johnson captioned her Instagram post. Obviously, fans were elated about the baby's arrival and the ability to finally catch a glimpse of her. What was noticeably missing at the time, however, were details about their daughter — including her name.

It was until Friday, Nov. 8, that Johnson revealed the moniker she and East chose for their baby, E! News reported. "Drew Hazel East," she captioned a photo of the family of three. "8lbs 8oz 20.5 inches long 10/29/19." The inspiration behind Drew's name is pretty sweet, too. "Named after the most incredible person I know... her daddy," the proud mama continued.

Awwww.

I don't know about you, but I'm loving the name Shawn Johnson and Andrew East chose for their daughter. Although it isn't super common for little girls to be named after their fathers, it seems to suit her perfectly. Another famous female athlete went a similar route with her daughter: Serena Williams. The tennis star and her husband Alexis Ohanian named their little girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

I'm also digging the fact that they chose a more traditionally "male" name for their daughter — which seems to be a trendy choice for celebrities. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan also went that route when they named their two daughters Max (Maxima) and August. Not to mention Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughter, James, along with Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's daughter, Maxwell.

In other words, the Johnson family is in good company.

On Thursday the new mom opened up about her birth experience, along with coming to terms with the fact that her labor and delivery didn't play out as planned, Us Weekly reported. "22 hours of labor to end in a c section. I went in with such a stubborn mindset of thinking the only way I could bring our baby into the world was naturally. No meds no intervention," Johnson wrote on Instagram "At 14 hours when I chose to get an epidural I felt guilty. At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a c section I felt like I had failed."

Johnson went on to explain that once he was holding her baby girl in her arms and was told everything went well, those feelings of guilt and failure dissipated. "My/our world no longer has anything to do with us but everything to do with her," the knew mom continued. "It's all for her and I will forever do anything for this girl that I love more than I ever could imagine. A love no one can ever prepare you for."

*Wipes away tears*

I can already tell Johnson and East are going to be amazing parents. Welcome to the world, baby Drew!