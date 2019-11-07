Shay Mitchell Reveals Her Daughter's Name In Sweet Note: "I Am Already So Proud"

Shay Mitchell welcomed her first daughter with partner Matte Babel back in October, announcing the news via a sweet shot shared to Instagram. Mitchell held off on sharing the baby's moniker, however, choosing to keep those first weeks with her newborn shrouded in privacy. But that all changed Wednesday when Shay Mitchell revealed her daughter's name in a heartfelt note. And I think it's safe to say this might be one of the most unique names to hit Hollywood in a while.

As I mentioned, Mitchell held off on sharing any deets about her baby up until Wednesday, when she took to Instagram to share a snap of herself holding her newborn daughter. The gorgeous snap shows Mitchell clutching the sleeping newborn close to her chest in a beautifully decorated nursery, a portrait she accompanied with a sweet message. And in the note's first sentence, Mitchell revealed her baby's very unique name — Atlas Noa.

"Atlas Noa, in my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you. Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived," she penned.

Mitchell then talked about the emotions she has felt since becoming a mom, stating, "You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met.I wake up each day (and also every 2-3 hours ;) still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours."

The Pretty Little Liars alum ended her message with a promise to support her daughter no matter what, while also joking about dressing her up in burrito costumes. Aww.

Now back to the name — how did Mitchell come up with it? “A close friend of ours was listing off names for her daughter that she had had a year and a half ago," she explained to Vogue. "Then she said Atlas and I looked at Matte, and he looked at me, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.'"

She continued, “It’s just the perfect name; from that day, we knew it was going to be Atlas. People would ask us, ‘Do you have a name?’ But we were keeping it hidden. I’m sorry to everybody that I lied to!”

Personally, I like the name Atlas, especially since it fits so well with Mitchell's personality. Not only does the actor love to travel, but she has her own travel accessory brand, Béis. "My parents were avid travelers and through them, I truly caught the travel bug," she revealed to Harper's Bazaar in November 2018.

What's more? There aren't many kids of celebrities named Atlas — the only other parents who went this route that I know of are Edward Norton and Anne Heche.

So here's to baby Atlas making her grand debut into the world, and all of the adventures she'll share with her doting mama.