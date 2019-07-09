Pregnancy isn't easy — it's a lot of work and stress on the body, and it shows up in some pretty strange ways. Some symptoms are more common than others, and many women who've been through it can relate. Like actress Shay Mitchell, whose latest pregnancy update on Instagram revealed she's experiencing the very common struggle of swollen feet and, ooof, I feel for her.

The Pretty Little Liars actress hilariously showed off her swollen feet in a video on her Instagram Story, as reported by TODAY. Fans could clearly see the lines on her feet from her strappy heels, which looked a little painful TBH. She joked in her IG Story, "Either Alana tied up my shoes too tight or I've become a member of the swollen foot crew. Oh my gosh."

Mitchell even polled her followers about which they thought was the cause, and I've gotta tell you, I'd put money on a Swollen Foot Club membership.

Mitchell — who announced that she was expecting back in June according to CNN — upped the comedy factor by including the iconic Kim Kardashian crying face meme. The laughs continued as the 32-year-old revealed to fans that the swelling in her feet went down... just in time for her to have to put the same shoes back on.

You win some, you lose some, right?

Instagram/@ShayMitchell

Swelling in pregnancy is not uncommon, nor is it typically cause for alarm, according to The Mayo Clinic. Many celebrities (and regular folks, of course) experience swelling of the hands and feet while pregnant.

For instance, Jessica Simpson famously shared a photo of her extremely swollen feet in January, asking for advice from fans. Most commenters shared similar home remedies, like elevation and cutting back on salt. Others worried she could have been suffering from something more serious.

Swelling in pregnancy is mostly caused by the fact that your body produces 50 percent more blood and other fluids, according to the American Pregnancy Association. It occurs most often in the hands, legs, ankles, feet, and sometimes the face. According to the American Pregnancy Association, the fluid helps prepare the body to expand as the baby grows. It also helps joints and tissues open up ahead of the actual birth, so while it's a little inconvenient, it's also kind of necessary.

Sudden swelling, however, can be dangerous, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can be a sign of preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that mostly involves having high blood pressure. Typically, preeclampsia starts around 20 weeks or later in pregnancy, according to the Mayo Clinic, and if it's not treated, preeclampsia can be fatal for both mom and baby. The only cure, according to the Mayo Clinic, is delivering the baby, which can be risky depending at which point it's diagnosed.

Luckily, for most women, swelling during pregnancy isn't a sign of anything more that water retention. Most women who've been through pregnancy were at one time card-carrying members of the Swollen Foot Club, like Mitchell. It's kind of like a badge of honor, and it's nice to know that you're not alone in it. Even celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Jessica Simpson can relate. Stars, they really are just like us.