Shop Gerber's Sale With Romper's Exclusive Code For An Extra 20% Off
If you need to stock up on adorable, affordable baby clothes, then it's your lucky day. The best deals at Gerber with Romper's exclusive code include just about everything. Everything from sleepwear to matching outfits are available at a fantastic discount, so building up your kiddo's wardrobe will take no time at all.
Although you may know them best for the iconic Gerber Baby, the company Gerber also makes some pretty great clothes for infants and toddlers. From Onesies Brand underwear to cute outfit sets, Gerber Childrenswear has a wide range of styles and sizes for all the tiny humans out there. And by entering the exclusive code ROMPER18 at checkout, you can save even more on your purchases. The code is valid from July 25 to August 7, although it does exclude clearance items. For most new parents, this is a super helpful discount.
But the savings courtesy of Romper don't stop there. The exclusive deals continue through Labor Day when you use the ROMPER discount codes at participating retailers such as Kidbox, Humble Bee, LilleBaby, and many more. Whatever your kid needs, Romper's code can probably help you save big on everything from crib mattresses to pregnancy and postpartum clothes. Stock up now.
1Basic Onesies
You can never have too many bodysuits. And with the promo code, these are less than $2 each. With sizes available from newborn to 9 months, it's a great time to build up your Onesie reserves.
2Cuddly Pajamas
Made from a breathable cotton jersey, these adorable outfits are perfect for both nap time and play time. At only $4 each with the promo code, they're basically a steal.
3Sweet Set
Can you say adorable? This set features a side snap shirt with mitten cuffs, footed pants, and a little cap. The mittens provide a bit of extra warmth, as well as protection from fingernails.
4Toddler Top
With a pull-on crew neck, this shirt is soft and easy to wear. In fact, this top won the Parent Tested Parent Approved™ Seal, meaning it's recommended by North America's biggest parent testing community. It's available in a variety of fun designs and colors, too.
5Toddler Skort
This soft skort will keep up with your little one's every adventure. Made from a cotton/poly fabric blend, this skort is easy and fun to wear. It's also available in several designs and colors.
6Great Gowns
These gowns are comfy for the baby, and the open bottom makes changing diapers super quick. Plus, they're for sale in a ton of different designs.
7Colorful Set
Available in bright, sunny colors, this dress set is everything you need for a summery day. The dress, panty, and hat all match, and the hat is even reversible.
8Bunches Of Bibs
Made from 100 percent cotton, these bibs are a great basic for any parent. It's a way to keep your baby (relatively) clean during meal time. And with the promo code, these bibs are less than $2 a pop.
9Lots Of Socks
It's the perfect blend of cute and functional. With extra ankle support and a secure fit, these socks are the perfect gift for any little one.