As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. But before that happens, you and your kids will need to check out all of the family-friendly shows and movies leaving Netflix in June 2020 before it's too late. Crisis averted.

Perhaps the most notable series to leave Netflix is the two incredibly relaxing collections of Bob Ross. But along with everyone's favorite big haired and totally chill painter, a few other shows and movies will make way for new content in the coming weeks. So be sure you don't miss the opportunity to show your kids classics like 1991's My Girl and Richie Rich starring Macaulay Culkin, or to stream some more recent shows that aren't sticking around.

The good news is that for all the content that goes away each month, Netflix releases a new batch of series and movies that will air in their place. For instance, a new Pokemon series called Pokemon Journey is on its way on June 12 and it can help ease the sting of some of the things that will leave that same month. In the meantime, let's take a look at what you can expect to see leave Netflix in June 2020.

'Bob Ross' Collections: June 1 Netflix Netflix currently boasts two collections of Bob Ross painting lessons — Bob Ross: Beauty is Everywhere and Chill with Bob Ross, both of which are 26 episodes long. Both collections will leave Netflix on June 1. That doesn't leave much time to share the joy of painting with the next generation, but it might be enough to pique their interest. The good news for art fans everywhere is that quite a bit of Bob Ross content is available on YouTube, so you don't have to stop your painting journey just yet.

'Looney Tunes: Back in Action' (2003): June 1 Netflix This 2003 animated hit pens Daffy Duck against Bugs Bunny after Daffy loses his job, leading the famous duck down a rabbit hole — pun intended — of revenge and retribution. Turn it on for the cartoons, keep it on for Brendan Fraser playing a down-on-his-luck security guard.

'My Girl': June 1 Netflix While I firmly believe that every kid should see My Girl, rated PG, at least once, be sure to have the tissues ready when streaming this one because it's sure to be a tear-jerker.

'Richie Rich': June 1 Netflix Another '90s throwback, 1994's Richie Rich will likely leave your kids feeling a little more light-hearted than My Girl. Watch wealthy kiddo Richie Rich — played by Macaulay Culkin — put his brains to the test to rescue his missing parents and make some good friends in the process.

'Power Battle Watch Car': June 1 Netflix Jino and his Watch Car, Bluewill, won't be on Netflix much longer. Watch them compete in the Battle League to become world champions and battle the forces of evil before they are no longer streaming.

'Kitten Rescuers': June 2 Netflix Don't miss the adventures of host Jo-Brand as she follows vets and animal welfare officers out on cat rescues that are sure to keep you and your kids on the edge of your seats. This live-action series might be a welcome break from the constant onslaught of animation.