Your kids will always keep on your toes, especially when it comes to their sleep schedule. It seems like the minute you get comfortable with a daily routine, your child goes through a sleep regression that throws everything off track. As your toddler gets older, you’ll find them sleeping less throughout the day and eventually they’ll be down to just one nap. Figuring out your kid’s changing nap time routine can be hard, but just for reference, here are a few signs your toddler is ready for one nap instead of their usual two.

While early nap transitions can be easier to deal with, the later ones can be the most challenging explained The Baby Sleep Site. The transition from two naps to one, which usually occurs between ages 1 and 2, can be the most difficult, the website noted, because it can involve more toddler tantrums and sleep deprivation.

To deal with the woes of nap transitioning, Parents suggested making the change gradually. If you notice the signs that your toddler is ready to drop his nap count to one, you should begin by pushing your morning nap by 15 minutes each day until you get to one solid afternoon nap time. Parents also noted that because kids may have days where they are extra tired, you may still have to squeeze in an extra nap if they need it.

When your toddler begins dropping a nap, it might be a little confusing, but with time you will be able to readjust your daily routine. Just note that because each child is different, there is no exact way to tell when a sleep regression will hit or how long a nap transition will last. However, there are a few signs that could indicate your baby is dwindling their naps down to just one.

1 Nap Time Isn’t Going So Great Giphy If you notice that your toddler is not napping as well as they usually do, it could mean that they are ready to drop a nap. Sleeping Should Be Easy noted that if nap time has been rough for five consecutive days or more, with your toddler fussing or refusing to nap, this could be a sign that they don’t really need the extra sleep. Parents also noted that if you see continuous changes in their napping routine for two weeks or more, you are most likely dealing with a nap transition.

2 They Begin Skipping Naps Giphy Despite your regular sleep routine, if your toddler begins sporadically skipping their morning or afternoon nap, Happiest Baby explained that this could be a sign that they are beginning their nap transition. The problem is that skipping these naps could leave your kid extra tired, so be prepared for a little grumpiness throughout the day. If this is the case, the website suggested providing some calming rest time, whether it be through some cuddles, a book, or with their favorite kid show.

3 It Takes Longer For Them To Fall Asleep Giphy With my kids, I knew they were ready to drop a nap when it began taking me forever to put them to sleep. If your toddler takes more than 15 minutes to fall asleep, suggested Bubbles Academy, it may be a sign they are ready to move on to one nap per day, especially if they are playful and alert the whole time.