The start of fall is mere days away, and with it the advent of all things horrific and spooky are reaching their annual peak. (Could we just settle for some PSLs and apple cinnamon candles and call it a day?) For the truly adventurous amongst us, Six Flags' "Coffin Challenge" during Fright Fest will be a truly bone-chilling way to spend an autumn day with someone you love.

As part of its yearly Fright Fest activities, one Six Flags in Maryland is now offering a challenge to any truly daring couples who are eager to meet their fate sooner rather than later.In 2019, theme park is offering a "demented new twist" on the 30-hour coffin challenge, Six Flags' annual competition where people are literally laid to rest in a coffin overnight, as Newsweek explained.

As though that were not horrifying enough, this year, contestants are challenged to spend 30 hours in a closed coffin — from 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. The activity is reserved for couples, however, it does not have to be a romantic couple, the company clarified. You can attend with a partner, sibling, parent or friend, but you do have to participate in pairs.

Participants will be left alone overnight in the coffins at the park, with only the company of the "Fright Fest ghouls" who, the company explains, will be "lurking about in the darkness." (Comforting, really.) In addition, the rules state that no technology is allowed, meaning that there are no smart phones, watches, earbuds or headphones allowed in the coffins, which really sounds like the horror aspect of it all, TBH.

You will, however, be able to check in on your phone, use the restroom, and eat during "designated break times." But if you get out of your coffin for any other reason aside from those times, you are disqualified from the competition and ineligible to win the reward.

If you are able to stick it out, you could win $600 (divided between the two of you) as well as two 2020 Gold Season Passes per couple. Lastly, you'll win a Fright Fest Prize package, the contents of which are undisclosed.

To register, participants must be 18 years old or older, and in "good health." This constitutes being able to withstand fog machines, "dramatic lighting," flash photography and potentially extreme weather conditions. You must also be able to travel to Maryland independently, as Six Flags will not cover transportation costs.

If you really want to give it a whirl, registration opened this past week, and you can officially sign up now. You have to submit the registration form before Sept. 20, however, and only six couples will be chosen to participate. If you are selected, you will find out by Saturday, Sept. 21, and given 48 hours to reply to your selection, otherwise, another couple will be chosen instead.

So if you're in search of a truly horrifying way to spend a fall evening and potentially win some cash, you might have found your event.