In Oh The Places You'll Go, Dr. Seuss wrote, "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose." Now, you can steer yourself in style with the new SKECHERS x Dr. Seuss shoe collaboration which pays tribute to the beloved author. They're the perfect way to add some character (literally) to your wardrobe.

The new collection includes adult and kid sizes, all of which coordinate together and some even match. There a variety of styles from sneakers, to slip-ons, to high tops and flex shoes that feature colorful designs and patterns that are straight out of one of the most famous Dr. Seuss books, The Cat in the Hat.

Over the course of this long-term partnership, SKECHERS plans to release several new designs on some of their best selling shoes styles. The current assortment features beloved scenes and artwork from The Cat in the Hat, including the hat's classic red and white stripes and favorite characters like Thing 1 and Thing 2 and The Cat himself.

This is only the beginning, too. Upcoming SKECHERS x Dr. Seuss collections are inspired by other classic books including One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Green Eggs and Ham, and more. Soon, you'll be able to have a pair of shoes to match every one of your favorite stories.

The first SKECHERS x Dr. Seuss release is available online now and will be in stores in September.