We've all heard of "pregnancy glow." If you're one of the extremely lucky few, your skin might develop this beautiful (and elusive) brightness and luster you hear so much about. If you're not so fortunate, you're also not alone. Most pregnant women experience at least one of these less glamorous side effects: acne, spider veins, stretch marks, melasma, and rashes, to name a few of the oh-so-fun possibilities. However, there are two things that should not happen to your skin during pregnancy, and experiencing either merit a trip to your OB-GYN, and ASAP.

Expectant mothers are tough cookies. Yes, pregnancy is beautiful, but it comes with a lot of not-so-beautiful symptoms. We're familiar with the usual suspects, like morning sickness, extreme fatigue, and insomnia. However, less women talk about the constipation, the body aches, the gas, the hemorrhoids, and the constant need to pee. Long story short: expectant mothers are absolute champs.

It's necessary to be a tough cookie to survive 40 weeks of this, but it's also important to recognize which symptoms are annoyances and which ones are signs of something more serious. If you find yourself experiencing the two skin symptoms below, call your doctor and let them know immediately. Grinning and bearing it is the typical M.O. for pregnancy, but these are two symptoms you shouldn't be putting up with.

Sudden Swelling Giphy A little bit of swelling during pregnancy is common and sometimes inevitable. While it's one of the most disliked symptoms of pregnancy, it does serve a purpose. According to the American Pregnancy Association, "This extra retention of fluid is needed to soften the body, which enables it to expand as the baby develops. Extra fluid also helps prepare the pelvic joints and tissues to open for delivery." You might not like feeling "puffy," but your body knows what it's doing. Keep in mind that certain things can exacerbate swelling, like heat, caffeine, sodium, excess activity, and so on. But swelling that comes on quickly or seems more extreme than normal is not something to ignore. If you notice that your face and hands have gotten swollen rapidly, you may be experiencing preeclampsia. According to the Preeclampsia Foundation, this condition "is a rapidly progressive condition characterized by high blood pressure and usually the presence of protein in the urine." Devastatingly, preeclampsia and related conditions are responsible for the deaths of over 70,000 moms and 500,000 babies annually.