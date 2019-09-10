If your kiddos are anything like mine, there are times when they just need to get out of the house and burn off some energy. And what better way to do it (especially after the cooler weather hits ) than to hit up an indoor playground? Mom and dad can sit down and relax while the kids run around, why is some parents might be interested to know that Sky Zone Trampoline Park is offering free jump passes and other goodies in honor of its 15th anniversary.

Sky Zone, the creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park, is celebrating the company's 15th birthday on Friday, Sept. 13. And it's doing so by offering free 30-minute passes to all of its 200-plus locations nationwide. Yes, you read that correctly — free jumping time. What's more? Any guest who books a party between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 will receive three free months of visits for the guest of honor. Amazing, no?

In other words, if you've never been to a Sky Zone trampoline park, now is your chance to take it for a test drive. If you're already a dedicated fan, look at it this way — it's 30 minutes you can spend drinking a hot cup of coffee while your kids burn off some of their endless energy. And if you really want to join in on the fun, you can definitely do so. Who knows? Maybe this is the beginning of your new career as a Sky Zone ultimate dodgeball player, or something.

If you happen to be a newbie to this trend, Sky Zone offers a variety of "gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions," according to a news release from the company. Some examples? Look no further than the center's SkySlam, Ultimate Dodgeball, Foam Zone, and SkyHoops options. Or you can just aimlessly jump around (and maybe try a few flips) for 30 minutes, which would be completely fine. It's your call, after all.

As Sky Zone founder and CEO Jeff Platt noted in a press release, this promotion is all about having fun. "We want to celebrate our birthday by showing appreciation to our dedicated community of over 100 million people across 160 cities who have supported us these past 15 years," Platt said.

He continued, "We hope this special one-day event helps families jump into the new school year by encouraging kids and adults to engage in active play and have fun!"

This promotion is totally cool, right? Although the closet Sky Zone trampoline park to where I live is more than an hour away, my kids would be all over this place. There's just one catch about this Sky Zone birthday freebie, however: I have a feeling I'd have an impossible time convincing my kiddos to leave after the 30 minutes is up. But maybe that's Sky Zone's master plan? It would be a genius move, that's for sure.

To recap, check in with your local Sky Zone park to find out its timeframe for the free jump pass promotion. You can find Sky Zone's list of locations on its website. Happy jumping!