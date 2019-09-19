Fall is in the air, mamas. Got your apple picking weekend lined up yet? Shopping for a new pair of boots? As temperatures slowly drop, it also means, of course, that Halloween is right around the corner. As your child becomes consumed with costumes and candy, don't forget you can celebrate the arrival of fall and the spooky holiday all season long by incorporating themed outfits into your child's wardrobe. And, I mean, who doesn't love a good theme? Smockingbird Children's Clothing, a mom-owned business featuring timeless smocked clothing, has an adorable line of classic Halloween outfits available.

Growing up in the south, I've seen my fair share of smocked outfits, from clothes I wore myself as a child to the little kids I babysat for as a teenager. And while I immediately think of the south when I see anything monogrammed or smocked, I also think of the intricate detail that goes into each design, as well as the classic and age-appropriate look of these classic clothes. While trends come and go, smocked outfits will always be perfect for your sweet little one. So get comfy, grab a pumpkin spice latte, and check out some of these precious Halloween-themed smocked creations from Smockingbird Kids. Happy fall!

1. Black Cat Dress Black Cat Applique Dress Smockingbird Kids | $33.99 See on Smockingbird Kids Perfect for the kitty-loving kiddo, this long-sleeved dress features a mysterious black cat applique and the classic colors of the fall season. Monogramming is available for an additional $10, and really completes the look.

2. Pumpkin Pajamas Pumpkin Applique Blue Knit Striped Loungewear Smockingbird Kids | $28.99 See on Smockingbird Kids My kids would wear pajamas all day long, every day, if I let them. This soft cotton loungewear set features a giant pumpkin with optional monogram. I love the contrasting light blue stripes which make this outfit the perfect sleep set for the entire season.

3. Pumpkin Romper Bullion Pumpkin Blue Pique Romper Smockingbird Kids | $34.99 See on Smockingbird Kids This comfy, loose-fitting romper is the perfect outfit for pumpkin picking this fall. Love the light blue color in contrast with an array of smocked pumpkins around the neckline. Bows not included, but oh, they make a sweet addition to the outfit.

4. Pumpkin Princess Carriage Dress Pumpkin Princess Carriage Smocked Dress Smockingbird Kids | $34.99 See on Smockingbird Kids The perfect dress for the little girl who loves Cinderella, this outfit features a smocked pumpkin carriage theme around the neckline. Love the ric-rac trim detail at the bottom of the dress, too. Just make sure she's in bed before midnight.

5. Trick-Or-Treat Longall Outfit Trick Or Treat Smocked Halloween Longall Smockingbird Kids | $33.99 See on Smockingbird Kids OK, this outfit covers it all for a little one who loves spooky ghost stories and is eager to go trick-or-treating. Boo! Gotta love that coordinating navy check pattern, too.

6. Pumpkin Polka Dot Romper Pumpkin Embroidered Polka Dot Knit Romper Smockingbird Kids | $34.99 See on Smockingbird Kids It doesn't get much sweeter than this light blue pumpkin embroidered polka dot knit romper. So sweet on this refined little lady (side note: I can't get over this model's red hair; so pretty, and incidentally, fall-appropriate).

7. Trick-Or-Treat Halloween Shorts Set Trick Or Treat Smocked Halloween Shorts Set Smockingbird Kids | $35.99 See on Smockingbird Kids This shorts set is perfect for the active kid who doesn't want to be constrained by a button down outfit. Love the trick-or-treat theme and the matching gingham shorts, which can be worn separately.

8. Witches Halloween Dress Witches Smocked Halloween Dress Smockingbird Kids | $35.99 See on Smockingbird Kids I love that the purple color of this dress, while not necessarily a typical fall color, goes so well with the spooky witches embroidered around the neckline. Extra perfect for the little girl who will be dressing up as a witch on Halloween.

9. Halloween Gingham Shortall Halloween Fun Embroidered Gingham Shortall Smockingbird Kids | $33.99 See on Smockingbird Kids In classic fall colors, this Halloween fun shortall encompasses everything little boys love about the holiday: ghosts, bats, and spiders, to name a few. The only thing that's missing is a big bucket of candy. I adore the coordinating gingham pattern.