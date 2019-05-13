There are few brands more iconic than OREO. Their chocolatey-creamy confections are likely the most recognizable cookie on the planet. That being said, they aren't resting on their laurels, making only one cookie for the rest of forever. The brand has routinely added to their line of sandwich cookies with such wonderful flavors as birthday cake and carrot cake. They don't always stick around, depressing many of us (please bring back the inside-out OREO, for the love of Pete), but sometimes, they return, and there is much happiness in the land. Well, y'all, S'mores OREOs are coming back, and I, for one, am ready to dunk.

The last time any of us got to chow down on the delicious graham cracker cookie with the marshmallow and chocolate cream-filled center was sometime in 2016. Snack and food trend Instagrammer, Junk Food Aisle, mentioned the possibility back in January, and now OREO has confirmed their return in a press release to Romper. That's right, people. According to the release, starting May 13, fans of S'mores OREOs will once again be able to stock up on the campfire-inspired treat. If you're wondering why there's a line out of the door at Target, this is likely it.

I predict that in the very near future, there will be a run on the perfectly crafted cookie, leading to mass panic and people buying up all the available packages. Sure, this is based purely on my own love of the cookie, but where's the lie?

Personally, I like to bake with them. Yes, I know it sounds weird, but S'mores OREOs are spectacular baked into brownies or cookies. You just place them into a zip-top bag and break them up with a meat tenderizer or the bottom of a heavy pot. Sprinkle them into the dough and bake as usual. The graham cracker outside gets a little chewy, and the creamy center melts into the surrounding batter. It's pure, sugary heaven. They are also quite amazing broken up into a big batch of homemade ice cream. I'm partial to coffee flavored, but really, anything from sweet cream to chocolate would do well.

Most people just lick out the center and then dunk the cookies, which I suppose is perfectly acceptable as well.

When the S'mores OREOs were first released in 2015, the reviews were positive. The top review on Amazon for these cookies is titled "I'll slap my mama for these cookies." As a mama, I'm a little offended. As someone who would probably strike out at the woman who bore me to get my hands on these bad boys, I have to begrudgingly agree with the sentiment. Thankfully, S'mores OREOs are coming back, and no one's mama needs slapping to obtain them.

According to food website Junk Banter, "S’mores OREOs had the third fastest launch velocity of any limited edition OREO. The only two faster were Cookie Dough OREOs and the now-permanent Red Velvet OREOs." And they were also the first cookie introduced that was not either chocolate or golden OREO cookie flavored. The graham was, and is, a novel flavor unique to this cookie alone. Sure, the Girl Scouts made their own S'mores sandwich cookie in the past two years, but can you get those in May? Or at 3 a.m. when your pregnancy hormones are screaming at you? No, no you can not.

S'mores OREOs a limited run cookie, so stock up if you're a fan — they're available in all major retailers where you usually find your favorite cookie. I will also tell you, these cookies freeze like a dream.