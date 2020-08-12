Daniel Tiger is hoping you and your toddler will sing with him and his friends in an upcoming singalong special. And head of its airing next week, PBS Kids has given Romper a sneak peek at the new Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood singalong special that will surely resonate with parents everywhere right now.

The newest season of the Emmy-award winning children's series Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood will kick off on PBS Kids on Aug. 17 with a special singalong event. But the Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Won't You Sing Along With Me? special is more than just a fun, music-filled episode; it hopes to help preschool-age viewers learn how to cope with some of the more frustrating and challenging aspects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the special, Daniel Tiger is disappointed to learn that he won't be able to hang out with his friends and neighbors at the Neighborhood Carnival. Throughout it, the 4-year-old tiger cub wrestles with a number of different emotions and questions, such as what can he do when he feels himself missing friends, why can't mom and dad play with him whenever he wants, and how can he help keep himself and his family safe and healthy.

With catchy, easy-to-sing songs, Daniel's parents help him navigate the new challenges in his life. In an exclusive clip PBS Kids shared with Romper, Daniel learns how to help around the house and make his own fun in the moments when his parents are too busy to play with him, a situation that will likely sound all too familiar to parents juggling child care while working from home as a result of the current pandemic.

"As COVID-19 continues to pose challenges to families across the country, PBS Kids is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of children, parents, and caregivers," Lesli Rotenberg, chief programming executive and general manager for children's media and education at PBS, said in a statement released by the network. "Learning lies at the heart of our mission, and we've been proud to be able to step in and offer at-home learning solutions, content, and resources, like this timely special from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, that reach kids where they are with age-appropriate lessons — especially in areas where families may have limited or no access to broadband internet."

But the upcoming singalong special isn't the only way Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood will attempt to tackle some of the issues young children might face as part of the current coronavirus pandemic. According to PBS Kids, the latest season of the series will feature lessons on generosity, disappointment, hospital stays, sudden changes at school, being separated from family members, and respecting another's personal space.

Catch the Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Won't You Sing Along With Me? special Aug. 17 on PBS Kids or wherever PBS Kids can be streamed.