'SNL' Mocks Arie's Season Of 'The Bachelor' In A Hilarious Parody That's Worthy Of A Rose

If you're familiar with this site at all, then you'll know that all of us who work here are kind of obsessed with The Bachelor — myself included. But that does not mean that I do not enjoy the heck out of a good Bachelor parody. For example, on Saturday SNL mocked Arie's season of The Bachelor and it was everything I could have hoped for, including a shout-out for all of the race car puns. Ahem, guilty.

Honestly, there's something so easy to mock about The Bachelor. I mean, let's be honest, it's a reality show about a bunch of women competing to become some guy's wife and/or a future Instagram model. But it's not easy to get it so perfectly right, as the brilliant performers on Saturday Night Live did. The show managed to capture everything hilarious about this season, including perfect representations of all the over-the-top personalities competing for Arie's heart. And don't worry, the show didn't shy away from skewering Arie himself, a former race car driver that many people didn't even remember, and who was not exactly the most obvious choice as the season's lead. I enjoyed every delightful moment of this parody. In fact, I'd probably just watch a parody version of The Bachelor and be just as entertained.

From the first moment, it was clear that this parody was not here to play. "Last season, we broke new ground with our first black Bachelorette," said the announcer. "And this season we're back to the whites." *Chef's kiss.* The announcer went on to describe Arie as a race car driver who, depending on the light, is handsome. And asked which of the 12 Laurens he would choose, before renaming the show "Car Hunk." This. Is. Amazing. Alex Moffat portrayed Arie, introducing himself as a car guy "vroom vroom," before a segment in which each of the contestants "stole him for a sec."

Vanessa Bayer, Cecily Strong, Jessica Chastain, Aidy Bryant, Melissa Villasenor, and Kate McKinnon each portrayed a different contestant trying to win this car hunk's heart, opening the conversation by saying, "Mmm, I like this." Moffat asked each of them, "Tell me something about you," and responding to every comment with, "I love that." Among the contestants obviously parodied were Annaliese, who has cried on every group date, Krystal, known best for being this season's "villain," Bekah M who has short hair (though somehow Moffat's Bachelor is still attracted to her), and Tia, from Wiener, Arkansas, renamed Labia, Arkansas on Saturday Night Live.

More to come...