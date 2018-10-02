Few times in life are as exciting — and simultaneously maddening — as when you and your partner decide to take the plunge of adding a baby to your family. Between tracking ovulation, doing the deed on prime days, the two-week wait, and then obsessively testing, trying to conceive is mostly a giant waiting game. But when you tell other people about your endeavor? It can definitely add a lot of pressure to the process. Recently, Snooki revealed she's been trying for baby number three with husband Jionni LaValle — and it's taking a bit longer than she'd hoped.

If you lost track, Nicole Polizzi (AKA "Snooki") and LaValle are already parents to a son, Lorenzo, 6, and a daughter, Giovanna, 4. And it looks like they're ready to add another little meatball to their brood. “We’ve actually been trying for two months now and it’s not happening,” the Jersey Shore star told Us Weekly. “So I’m just gonna relax. If it happens, it happens.”

In the midst of Polizzi and LaValle's hopes for a third child, Snooki has some advice for her reality TV costar, Deena Cortese, who is expecting her first child with husband, Chris Buckner. “I’m like, ‘Girl, don’t indulge in everything,’” she told Us Weekly. “With [Lorenzo] I ate everything, and it took me a year to lose the weight.” With baby number two, however, Polizzi decided to take a different approach. “I treated myself once a week and I still worked out and I lost the baby weight in two weeks,” she said. “If you splurge once a week, and don’t do it every day, it’s not going to be that hard to get your body back.”

Of course, the fact that Snooki is actively trying for another baby shouldn't be overly shocking to fans. While attending the MTV Video Music Awards in August, she acknowledged another baby was already in the works. “I’m trying now,” Polizzi told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now so…”

According to BabyCenter, the majority of couples (60 percent) conceive within three months after they start trying. Additionally, 80 percent get pregnant within six cycles and 85 percent within 1 year. Of course, there are certain factors that could make the process take longer — or not at all. These include age, along with lifestyle choices or health conditions that impair fertility. So these are all things couples need to take into consideration — along with a visit to their doctors — if it's taking longer than normal to become pregnant.

I remember how impatient I was before I got pregnant with our fourth child, who is due in January. With my previous children, my husband and I had conceived within one or two cycles. But for baby number four? It took more than six months, which felt like an eternity at the time. (I suspect it might have had something to do with the fact that I hadn't completely weaned our youngest yet.) Still, I count myself extremely lucky; because I know so many couples struggle with infertility for years becoming pregnant, if at all.

In all likelihood, Polizzi, 30, should be able to add another meatball to her family in the near future — it just might take more than a couple of months for it to finally happen. Hopefully, her being so open about the process doesn't make their endeavor seem to take that much longer. Because I can imagine that providing regular updates to family members/friends/fans about the state of her womb would get increasingly frustrating as the months go on. All of the good luck and "baby dust" to you, Snooki!