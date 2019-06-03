The feeling a mother gets when holding her new baby for the first time is truly indescribably. But if there was ever a picture that captured the 1,000,000,000 emotions that flood a new mama's body and mind, this one from everyone's favorite Jersey Shore star might it. Really, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's photo of herself crying, overwhelmed with emotions as she holds newborn son Angelo right after giving birth is so raw and beautiful, fans really can't get enough.

In the heartwarming photo shared on Instagram on Sunday, the Jersey Shore alum is holding on to baby Angelo for what looks like the first time after giving birth, and the flooding emotions of new love can be seen all over her face.

"So thankful that my mom got a shot of this beautiful moment. Pure love & happiness. #blessed #motherhood," the now mom of three captioned the photo. The whole moment is so natural and in the moment, and baby Angelo can't be more than a few minutes old in this lovely snapshot.

And Snooki's friends and fans certainly agree. For instance, fellow new mama Amy Schumer commented on the photo, "That’s the moment!" And Polizzi's Jersey Shore cast mate, Jennie "JWoww" Farley, and mom of two herself, wrote, "my favorite pic ever," along with several sobbing emoji. And Perez Hilton, a dad of two, commented, "A true miracle!! The ultimate blessing!!!"

Polizzi's third child with husband Jionni LaVelle, whose full name is Angelo James LaValle, arrived in the wee hours of Thursday, May 30, weighing in at 7 lbs., 8 oz., according to People. "So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby," Polizzi told People in a statement last week. "Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!"

And what an adorable little meatball he is! And he already has a built-in crew at home, with 4-year-old sister Giovanna Marie and 6-year-old big brother Lorenzo Dominic.

And as any new, proud mother would do, Polizzi's been sharing lots and lots of photos and updates about life with three kids on Instagram. For instance, in one of the first photos with all three of her sweet kiddos, Snooki wrote that she's on "proud mawma."

"MY SQUAD... So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo!" she captioned the photo of Giovanna and Lorenzo, who are all smiles, holding baby Angelo, who's nestled in a blanket.

And in another Instagram post with baby Angelo, Snooki totally owned her title as "mawma of 3" and captioned a selfie with her newborn, "Mawma & her new cub." Awww!

As this new family of five starts to settle into their new normal, fans are undoubtedly looking forward to seeing more of this bigger and totally adorable Italian brood. And knowing Snooki, she'll be keeping her adoring fans updated along the way with lots and lots of cute, snuggly baby photos.

Congrats, mawma!