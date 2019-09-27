In a devastating Instagram post shared on Thursday, the world learned that Snoop Dogg's grandson died at 10 days old, according to the rapper's son, Corde Broadus. According to his Instagram post, Broadus' infant son was born on Sunday, Sept. 15, and sadly passed away earlier this week on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

"My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world," Broadus wrote on Instagram. "His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you."

In his Instagram post announcing the tragic news, Broadus shared a sweet video of his 13-month-old daughter Elleven Love kissing Kai, who was wrapped in a hospital blanket, according to E! News. Broadus also has a son named Zion Kalvin, whom he welcomed in 2015.

While Broadus did not share any details about the cause of his son's tragic death, he replied to a fan sending their condolences to Broadus and his partner, Soroya Love, and shared they had also lost an infant. "Kai died in my arms as well," Broadus replied to the fan. "Life is beautiful when you view it for what it is."

Another photo in Broadus' Instagram post shows a dry erase board outside what looks like his hospital room with "9/25" written in the date line and the words "Love + Light" written in the section noted as "Plan for the Day."

As of early Friday afternoon, Snoop Dogg had not publicly commented on his grandson's passing. On Thursday, however, he rapper's wife, Shante, shared a video of her singing "The Love We Had Stays On My Mind," as TMZ reported. She captioned the video, "To My Fifth G Baby... Kai Love 9-15-19/9-25-19 "

Snoop Dogg is a proud grandfather. The 47-year-old rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has four children — three sons and one daughter, who are all adults now. At 25 years old, Corde Broadus is Snoop Dogg's oldest child. His daughter, Cori Broadus is 20 years old, his son Julian Corrie Broadus is 21, and his son Cordell Broadus is 22.

Snoop Dogg first became a grandfather in 2015, following the birth of Broadus' son Zion, according to People. At the time, on Jan. 14, 2015, he shared a video of his son holding in his newborn grandson. "Proud grandad," he captioned the sweet video. "My son spank n grandson Zion !! Jah bless." The same day, Snoop shared a photo of his wife holding Zion, calling her a "proud grandma."

In an interview with TODAY in May 2015, the rapper opened up about new grandparenthood and jokingly predicted he'd be "a gullible, get-away-with-everything kind of grandpa." He added, "It's just a spark of joy just to look in his eyes and to be able to hold him. I thank my oldest son for making me a grandfather."

Following the tragic loss of Kai, Snoop Dogg and his family are undoubtedly dealing with unimaginable grief right now, and fans are surely sending their love and support.