If you use tampons, be sure to check your supply. Recently, a batch of Kotex tampons were recalled after the company got reports of them unravelling inside of users. That's obviously the last thing anyone wants to have happen while using tampons. So if you've bought a box within the month of October, it's important that you check to ensure your product isn't included in the recall.

U by Kotex announced the voluntary recall on Dec. 11, tweeting, "We announced today a voluntary recall of U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency sold in the U.S. & Canada for a quality-related defect that could impact the product performance."

On U by Kotex's website, the recall statement went on to say that the company had received reports of tampons coming apart upon removal, noting. "...and in some cases causing users to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body. There also have been a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms," she statement read.

Kimberly-Clark did not immediately respond to Romper's request for further comment regarding the recall.

The recall is limited to specific tampons manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018, as reported by ABC 11. They would have been distributed between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2018, according to Nylon. To see if your purchases are affected, head over to this site and type the lot number into the search engine.

The lot number is located on the underside of the tampon box, as illustrated on U by Kotex's website, and is found below the barcode. Alternatively, consumers can contact the customer service team at 1-888-255-3499 regarding the recall.

If you have them, it's important to check your tampons, as they were widely distributed. According to Kimberly Clark's statement, the product recalled was sold broadly across the United States and Canada.

Regarding Puerto Rico and any U.S. / Canadian territories, Kimberly Clark wrote in its statement that, if their product matches lot codes in the recall, consumers outside of the U.S. and Canada should also stop using the product immediately. They should contact the Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team.

Consumers experiencing injury, irritations, infections, or other symptoms like hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting, following the use of recalled products should seek immediate medical attention, as noted by ABC News.

There are no recalls issued for any other Kotex products. That means if you have Super or Super Plus tampons, you may continue using them.

In most cases, tampons that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration are safe to use, as noted by The Washington Post. It's not often that you hear about a tampon recall. But, if this has you wanting to consider alternative menstrual products, know that there are options out there. For example, there are menstrual cups, Flex, a unique, disposable disc, or traditional pads. Each method comes with its pros and cons, so if you are considering a switch, it's important to be aware of those.

It's important to remember that different menstrual products work for different people, so use what is best for you and be sure to check your supply of tampons.