Shep Rose is one of three Southern Charm OGs, but as the perennially single one, he hasn't quite been able to translate his popularity (and 750,000-deep Instagram following) to a relationship that's stuck. He was even the subject of his own Bachelor-esque spin-off series in 2017 called Relationshep, which didn't wind up going anywhere. But Shep Rose's Instagram posts lately reveal that the Southern Charm star may have hit it off with another Bravolebrity at a wedding.

Shep managed to snag an invite to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's wedding at the end of June and another Vanderpump Rules star reportedly asked him to save her a dance ahead of time. In an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, Shep revealed that he did not receive a plus one for the wedding, but it didn't really matter since he wasn't seeing anyone anyway. (He also revealed that he never buys people wedding presents because of the cost incurred to travel to a wedding, which is a less-than-charming personal stance.) But anyway, when Shep later explained to People why he was going to be flying solo at the wedding, he mentioned that a certain Vanderpump Rules star had reached out to him.

"Scheana [Shay] texted me the other day, she’s like, 'Save me a dance at Jax’s wedding!'" he said. "I was like, 'Okay.'"

When pressed on whether the two had any previous romantic connection, Shep bashfully admitted, "We’ve gone out and had a lot of fun together. But yeah, I’ll leave it at that." They also appeared on an April 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live together. A year later, Shep did a guest appearance on Scheana's podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay. So the pair had enjoyed a fair bit of interaction going into the wedding weekend.

Shep posted plenty of snaps from the wedding, which was held at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, but one was particularly intriguing for his will-they-or-won't-they Scheana story. Shep posted a group photo of himself in the middle of the wedding party, which included Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Randall Emmett, Tom Schwartz, and Kristen Doute. But Scheana was the one standing closest to him, cuddled up under his arm. Could it have been totally coincidental positioning? Sure. But it also could have been another building block in their budding flirt-lationship. No evidence has surfaced revealing whether or not the pair got that dance in, but, of course, Shep wouldn't be thirsty enough to post such a brazen declaration of interest.

Shep is a little bit of a relationship fumbler by nature, as his reality dating show illustrated. But he also seems pretty reluctant to invest much in dating. Early on in Season 6, it was revealed that Shep got dumped after just one week of seeing a new person. He followed that up with an Instagram post of a screenshotted tweet reading, "I just wanna settle down and grow old with someone who only wants to hang out three times a week." Of course, there's probably a perfect match for him out there that works with that romantic dynamic, but I'm not sure if it jives with Shep's dreams of marriage and two kids at the beach house. Those things tend to take more than three days a week worth of effort to work.

For now, Shep appears to be playing it cool. But time is wearing on and at some point, his bumbling relationship style is going to stop being adorable.