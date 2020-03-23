If you, like countless families across the country, have been spending a lot of time at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, streaming anything and everything, you may be thinking about introducing your kids to a few cinematic gems from your own childhood. Which is why you should be aware of the pressing matter that Space Jam is leaving Netflix in April 2020. So before that happens, make sure to enjoy this classic starring Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan before it's gone next month.

Sure, Bugs, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, and more Looney Tunes characters aren't nearly as relevant to today's youth as they were for millennials when the movie came out in 1996. And kids these days would probably be way more interested in watching Space Jam if Michael Jordan was replaced with a more current mega sports star, which is exactly what Warner Bros. is doing, by the way, for the upcoming Space Jam 2, set to drop in 2021.

Still, the cartoon-world-meets-real-life aspect is universally captivating. Not to mention watching Space Jam with the kids is a perfect opportunity for parents to experience a serious dose of nostalgia. So before Space Jam leaves Netflix on April 30, I would definitely recommend moving this classic toward the top of your coronavirus watch list.

Warner Bros. on YouTube

If you need an even more compelling reason to watch Space Jam with your family on Netflix before it's gone, consider this: Space Jam 2 is finally on its way after more than 20 years of false starts and dead ends. LeBron James signed on to play himself as the lead role, replacing Michael Jordan. Space Jam 2 was originally set to release on July 16, 2021, according to Screen Rant, however there's a chance the premiere date could be pushed back in light of COVID-19.

While you can, definitely keep Space Jam on your family's must-watch list during this period of self-quarantine and social distancing. After all, kids must experience the original before they're allowed to see the sequel; it's just a fact.