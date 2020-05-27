SpongeBob & More Nickelodeon Face Masks Are Here To Keep Bikini Bottom Safe

Wearing a mask isn't the most fun thing in the world, but if it helps protect others, I'm all for it. But while I want mine to be fashionable, my kids want theirs to be fun and these SpongeBob and Nickelodeon masks fit the (arguably hilarious) bill. The proceeds Viacom CBS makes from these masks will also benefit Save the Children’s COVID-19 Global Response, and will be sent to the region where the mask was purchased.

Along with the SpongeBob masks, which come in sizes for both children (over age 2) and adults, Viacom CBS has licensed masks for MTV, Star Trek, Survivor, and Wild'n Out, with Paw Patrol, Jo Jo Siwa, and Blues Clues to come. (Bets on whether or not the Jo Jo Siwa mask has a bow printed on it?) These masks are being manufactured for a good cause. Pam Kaufman, President of ViacomCBS Consumer Products said, “ViacomCBS is proud to support Save the Children and its COVID-19 Global Response by donating 100% of our proceeds from this new face mask initiative." She went on to say that she hopes that these masks bring both the wearer and others a bit of joy in these uncertain times. And honestly, how could they not? A bright yellow SpongeBob mask is about as absurd as you can get, and kids will love it. (And also their millennial parents who are still kind of obsessed with the show.)

The other styles are just as cute, if perhaps not as bold. There is a camo SpongeBob mask, a grid SpongeBob mask, an adorable pineapple print, an abstract silhouette pattern, and a gray face mashup mask that my 9-year-old has her eye on. They are all obviously cute, and because they're washable, you'll get a lot of use out of them. The elastic around the ear is thin, making wearing more manageable.

Who knows, maybe someone who has been refusing to socially distance and won't wear a mask will see the Wild N' Out masks and get excited enough that it pushes them over the edge to wear one. Stranger things have happened. Until then, grab your SpongeBob mask every time you leave your pineapple to head to the Krusty Krab, and do your part.