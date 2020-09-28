For some, their pregnancy craving is anything sweet, others can't get enough salt, then there's the crowd who wants a little bit of both. Either way, these cravings are no joke. In an effort to help curb these cravings, Sprinkles is offering pickle flavored cupcakes as part of their new Pregnant AF cupcake box. Oh, and they can be shipped right to your door.

Cravings are fierce, and pregnant women will do (or make their partners do) whatever is necessary to satisfy them. When I was pregnant with my first baby, I made my husband go to a local candy store, sift through their big basket of saltwater taffy, and bring home only strawberry flavored pieces. Gigi Hadid needed Sprinkles cupcakes so badly that she even tweeted about it after ordering a batch online.

This is why this new cupcake box is so amazing. Sprinkles thought of every common craving and created the perfect assortment to keep mamas-to-be everywhere satisfied.

The box, which is available for order now, includes four flavors: Candy Bowl, Flamin' Hot Cheeto, Red Velvet, and Pickles & Cream Cheese cupcakes. For the sweet cravings, there's the signature Red Velvet cupcake and the Candy Bowl cupcake, which is stacked with Twix, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kats, Snickers, and more. The Flamin' Hot Cheetos cupcake is vanilla cake mixed with the Cheetos with white cheddar frosting and topped with even more Cheetos. Then, for the preggos with the common pickle craving, the Pickles & Cream Cheese cupcake is made with dill pickle cake, topped with pickle and cream cheese frosting, and garnished with a dill pickle potato chip dipped in yogurt.

You can order the Pregnant AF box in a 4-pack for $25 or 12-pack for $60, either of which comes with all four flavored cupcakes. If the pure joy of devouring the sweet treats isn't enough motivation to order the box, Sprinkles is also donating a portion of profits from each box sold to Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization that helps provide essentials to families in need.

You can order your Pregnant AF box now (between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30) for delivery or pickup on Oct. 2. or Oct. 3. You don't even have to live nearby a store to get your cupcake fix because Sprinkles ships nationwide (as Gigi Hadid discovered). Just order online and get excited for the delicious delivery to come.

(All online orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30. and can only be ordered through Sprinkles.)