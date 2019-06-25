I am ready for summer. Long days, short nights, and an icy cold beverage in my hand. When it's hot outside, I am drawn to iced teas and lemonades, with the refreshing crisp flavor the perfect counterpoint to the heat and humidity of New York City. Starbucks is one of my favorite go-tos with the wide variety of choices that they have available, and now that Starbucks BOGO happy hour is returning on June 27, I am ready to drink up.

Starbucks noted in a press release that "customers who purchase a Grande or larger iced beverage after 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 will get a second one free for equal or lesser value." All you need to do to snag the deal is download the Starbucks Mobile App. (And really, who doesn't already have that at the ready?) No matter which iced drink is your personal poison, you can double it for absolutely no extra cash. What if you're weird like me and you want a strawberry refresher cooler, sub water, add soy milk and two pumps of vanilla? Doesn't matter, that second one is coming to you for low, low price of nothing, which is the best price.

Adding to the excitement of Starbucks BOGO happy hour returning is the introduction of a few new beverages this summer. Three new iced tea lemonade blends are making their way to your local Starbucks, as well as a new iced cocoa cloud macchiato, which, according to Starbucks, "features layers of whipped cloud cold foam with a hint of Toffee Nut Syrup, followed by espresso and finished with caramel crosshatch and mocha drizzle." It sounds like rich, chocolatey heaven to me.

The iced teas this summer are the Teavana Peach Green Tea Lemonade, which is Teavana Green Iced Tea and is designed with a combination of a peach-flavored fruit juice blend and lemonade, sweetened with sugar, and hand shaken with ice. The Teavana Guava White Tea Lemonade, made with Teavana White Iced Tea and and a combination of guava-flavored fruit juice blend and lemonade. And the last is the Teavana Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade, a tart-sweet iced tea made with Teavana Black Iced Tea and a combination of blueberry-flavored fruit juice blend and lemonade. I cannot wait to try them all.

Don't feel as though you're limited to these combinations, either. Like the fruit-infused iced teas available now, you can switch things up by skipping the lemonade, switching the teas, or ditching the sweetener. I am curious to see how the different juice blends work with different teas. The guava might be paired with white tea, but I think it could work equally well with green tea. I always skip the sugar as I don't love my tea to be too sweet, but I think with a flavor like guava, I might make an exception.

If you get a little hungry when you're at Starbucks, you'll be happy to know that the much-beloved strawberry cake pop is coming back, which I think we can all agree is the superior cake pop. I know that the birthday cake is the more popular cake pop, but people are often wrong, and this is one case in which people are very, very wrong.

No matter what you choose, set your calendars to alert you that this Thursday, June 27, Starbucks BOGO happy hour is returning. You're going to want to get yourself down to your local 'Bux and try out all of their new iced teas and that cloud macchiato. They are sure to be instant hits, much like the fruit infusions from last year.