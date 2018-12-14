Starbucks is the one place to instantly put you in the mood for the holidays. From the colored cups, to the festive holiday flavored drinks, to the Christmas music playing throughout the shop, it is the perfect place to go. And now there is an even better reason to visit — Starbucks' happy hour BOGO deal lasts all weekend long, making it so worth getting that festive latte.

Christmas is now less than 12 days away and the countdown to the holiday has officially begun. There is so much to look forward to; spending time with family, taking a break from work, and eating those delicious Christmas cookies. But before the holidays actually get here, there is a lot of stress involved. I'm talking about all that last minute present shopping, the many holiday parties, and gift wrapping... the days leading up to the holidays can be exhausting.

It's these rough times that call for an extra shot of espresso and a special treat from Starbucks — and the coffee shop is helping cure the stress this holiday season with their amazing buy-one-get-one deal, according to Delish. This weekend through Sunday — that's Dec. 14 until Dec. 16 — if you visit Starbucks after 3 p.m., you can purchase espresso beverage (or hot chocolate) and get one free, according to Refinery29.

It's that simple.

But there is one thing you have to do before heading in to Starbucks this weekend: sign up for their Happy Hour deals newsletter or make sure that you are a Starbucks Rewards member. The buy one get one free deal won't be valid without the offer presented through your Starbucks Rewards card or code that comes with the email, according to Delish, so it's imperative that you make sure that you do this.

It's important to also remember that the deal is only valid after 3 p.m., and although this might seem late to some, the timing really couldn't be better. It's the perfect time to get some caffeine in before a long night of online shopping, wrapping presents, studying, and partying the night away. And kids can benefit from this deal, too. They'll love getting a post-dinner hot chocolate, while parents will love that it doesn't break the bank (especially when there is so much money spent during the holidays).

The best thing is, this offer works on all drink sizes, too, which means it's now the perfect time to buy a present for yourself and treat yourself to that extra hot, venti non-fat peppermint mocha with extra whip (you'll thank me later after ordering this).

There is a perfect holiday drink from Starbucks out there for everyone. Not a fan of chocolate? Try the caramel brulée latte, a chestnut praline latte (with holiday spices), or eggnog latte that evokes everyone's favorite flavors from the holiday season. For fans of Christmas desserts, the gingerbread latte, or toasted white mocha latte, will definitely do the trick. And if coffee just isn't your favorite, it's impossible to go wrong with drinking hot chocolate especially during the month of December.

There is nothing that will bring more joy into a home than visiting Starbucks this weekend and purchasing a BOGO latte for yourself and a friend or family member. There's a reason why Starbucks makes people happy — and it's not just because of the free coffee. People love how the cups change for the holidays each year, according to Vox, and they love posting photos of their holiday drinks to Instagram.

There is something about the brand and the taste of the holiday lattes that makes the holiday season seem so much more exciting — and this BOGO drink this weekend makes it even better.

