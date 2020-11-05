So long, pumpkin spice — it's officially peppermint mocha season. If, like me, you're trying to squeeze every ounce of joy out of this unforgiving year, you'll be thrilled to know that Starbucks' holiday drinks are back November 6, and they've got a whole new series of free cups they're giving away that day to celebrate the occasion.

Turn on "All I Want for Christmas Is You," put on your best ugly holiday sweater, and head on down to your local Bux this Friday to get your own signature holiday cup in one of four new designs, filled with classic flavors like peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, toasted white chocolate mocha, chestnut praline latte, and caramel brulee latte. Personally, I'm a peppermint or chestnut gal, and if I just so happen to spike my decaf coffee on Friday evening after putting the kids to bed, who can blame me? (I'm using peppermint schnapps in the mocha and Frangelico in the latte, if you're curious.)

They've also got a new cranberry orange scone coming to stores this year, in addition to their popular cranberry bliss bars, sugarplum danish, and snowmen cookies. The new scones and drinks sound amazing, but am I the only one who desperately misses the gingerbread latte and gingerbread biscotti? They disappeared last year, and honestly, I'm a little hurt that a giant, multinational corporation didn't think about my needs.

If you'd rather brew your coffee at home, Starbucks will have their famous Christmas Blend beans in stores, as well as peppermint mocha and Holiday Blend Keurig K cups. And don't worry, like every year, there will be an endless amount of Starbucks Holiday merch ready for you to gift to your kids' teachers.

Starbucks knows that the holidays are going to look different this year, and they're doing their part to mitigate the spread of the virus by not allowing anyone into the stores unmasked. They're also encouraging customers to order through the Starbucks app for touch-free, contact-free service, and through Starbucks Delivers. Get your grande latte, grab a scone, and try to forget the nightmare 2020 has wrought.