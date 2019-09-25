Today marks the official three-month countdown to Christmas (if I were currently wearing pearls, I would be clutching them). Now, while the calendar may say one thing, in my opinion, it isn't really the holiday season until Starbucks puts their famous Peppermint Mocha back in the rotation, along with some pretty Starbucks holiday tumblers. What can I say, a hot beverage is what finally convinces me that it's time to start shopping for presents. The coffee giant just unveiled their holiday gift collection coming soon to participating stores, and let me tell you, this line will leave you seeing sparkles. I love that while I fuel up at Starbucks to get me through the next three months, I can do some holiday shopping at the same. Win, win! Customers will soon find beautiful items for everyone on their list, with merchandise that features iridescent, neon, and vibrant hues that will give you all the holiday feels (and all for under $25, to boot).

Here are some of the most covetable items in the Starbucks collection, including glittering cold cups, bright statement tumblers, and shimmering water bottles. Throw in some coffee beans and a festive gift card and you have the perfect gift for the environmentally conscious, coffee-loving person on your list!

1. Iridescent Cold Cups In Bling Platinum & Neon Pink Iridescent Cold Cups in Bling Platinum and Neon Pink Starbucks | $19.95 See on Starbucks The 24-ounce Starbucks Iridescent cold cup in bling platinum is back for a second year, and this time, it's also available in a new color: trendy neon pink. I could probably make a cheesy "Hotline Bling" joke here, but I'll spare you. With its textured surface and debossed logo, these cold cups are the perfect accessory for any winter activity.

2. Mirror Glitter Gold Cold Cup Mirror Glitter Gold Cold Cup Starbucks | $18.95 See on Starbucks Ooh la la! With its gold mirrored finish and white glitter accents, the Starbucks plastic cold 24-ounce cup in mirror glitter gold is a wintery dream come true. For those looking to give up single-use plastic and keep a water bottle with them on-the-go, this is sleek, shiny perfection.

3. Green Confetti Tumbler Green Confetti Tumbler Starbucks | $19.95 See on Starbucks Who doesn't love confetti, especially in this fun and festive color scheme? The green confetti 12-ounce tumbler is full of holiday cheer, with a red and green multi-color confetti print and glistening foil accents.

4. Pink Cold Cup Pink Cold Cup Starbucks | $18.95 See on Starbucks Your gift recipient will be pretty in pink with this shiny double-walled 24-ounce cup that keeps beverages cold and looking gorgeous at the same time. The mirror foil on the outside gives this pink cold cup a beveled look, making it easy to grip, too.

5. Gold water bottle Starbucks Gold Water Bottle Starbucks | $22.95 See on Starbucks Love the Midas touch of this shiny gold 24-ounce water bottle! A sleek, minimalist option for getting your H2O when you're on-the-go, look no further than Starbucks' new high-shine gold water bottle. There is nothing basic happening here.

6. Glitter Gradient Pink Cold Cup Glitter Gradient Pink Cold Cup Starbucks | $22.95 See on Starbucks A must for the pink-obsessed, this 24-ounce cold cup has a glitter pink gradient with just the right amount of sparkle for the friend who loves a little shimmer in their life. Comes with a reusable straw, too!

7. Starbucks Christmas Blend Coffee Starbucks Christmas Blend Coffee Starbucks | $14.95 See on Starbucks I can almost smell the coffee beans just looking at this photo! Since 1984, Starbucks customers have celebrated the holiday with Christmas Blend. This beloved, full-bodied coffee features a blend of tastes from Colombia, Papua New Guinea, and Indonesia, and is bursting with spice and nostalgia. Available in decaf, too.