Today, Starbucks announced that it's releasing a brand new drink just in time for Halloween: the Witch's Brew Frappuccino. Of course, Starbucks aficionados won't be too surprised, as Starbucks has made it a tradition to release brand new drinks yearly for the October 31 holiday. In case you're on the fence about the chain's newest creation, let me clear it up for you. The new Starbucks Witch's Brew Frappuccino is the spooky drink you need this Halloween.

So, what's exactly in this purple and green beverage? According to the Starbucks Newsroom, it's made from toad's breath, bat warts, and a sprinkle of lizard scale. More specifically, "The charming concoction starts with a purple blend of 'toad’s breath' and orange crème Frappuccino and a swirl of green 'bat warts' (made with chia seeds). A topping of vanilla whipped cream and dusting of green 'lizard scale' powder finishes the beverage," according to Heidi Peiper writing for the coffee brand. Yum! In the same article, Jennica Robinson, a member of the Starbucks product development team, is quoted as saying that the drink "gets a little bit of juicy-ness from the orange flavor” and described it as "very fun, vibrant, bubbly, the life of the party." In other words, it's the perfect afternoon snack when you're craving something sweet but need to save the Halloween candy for, you know, actual trick-or-treaters.

The Witch's Brew Frappucino will be available in participating Starbucks stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and select markets in the Caribbean starting today, October 25. They're only available for a limited time (and while supplies last) so don't wait to get your hands on one. Plus, let's be real, curiosity is killing you already. Many Twitter users have already given their feedback on the Halloween-themed drink.

Twitter user @TheJennTracker said it tastes "exactly like Fruity Pebbles." As a major fan of the sugary treat, that's a ringing endorsement in my book. In fact, Jenn wasn't the only Twitter user to mention it's similarity to the cereal.

Twitter user @ChrisSpoons actually suggested that it tastes like Fruit Loops, and now I'm eager to try my own and settle the debate: is it more similar to Fruity Pebbles or Froot Loops? Because seriously, the two cereals are both delicious but vastly different. Don't @ me.

Meanwhile, @StephHocutt on Twitter said the new Frapp tastes like "a berry dreamsicle flavor with chia seeds." Again, all things I like and another big plus mark in my book. The common thread in most of the Twitter reviews is that this new Halloween drink is definitely fruity, so I'd pass if that's not your thing. Unless you're feeling like changing things up and trying something totally new, of course. Your dark roast coffee and hazelnut lattes will always be there.

While you're at Starbucks, make sure to check out their new Halloween treats, as well from mummy-themed vanilla cake pops with a chocolate coating to raccoon sugar cookies. If you really want to get in the spirit, check out Starbucks' official "Halloween Party" playlist on Spotify.

And like many of Starbucks' special holiday drinks, the Witch's Brew Frappuccino is already getting some heat for it's nutritional content. In case you're wondering, a grande-sized Witch's Brew with whole milk and whipped cream has 390 calories and 53 grams of sugar. My response... who cares? It's a special occasion so get the dang drink. Just like your Thanksgiving feast, Christmas cookies, and Easter candy, you're only indulging in a spooky Halloween drink once a year so why not treat yo'self!

But remember, the Instagram-worthy Witch's Brew Frappuccino won't be around long, so head to your local Starbucks ASAP if you're eager to try it.