Ever have one of those mornings when you desperately need Starbucks, like so desperately that you can't even make it to the coffee shop to get your fix? If so, I have some great news for you: Starbucks will soon deliver coffee straight to your home, so you don't even have to get dressed before chugging your Venti iced vanilla latte.

Starbucks will expand its delivery service to include 2,000 U.S. locations in partnership with Uber Eats, according to People. Fans of the franchise can expect to place their first delivery order in late March or early April 2019, as Nation's Restaurant News reported. Prior to offering delivery services across the country, Starbucks tested it in 100 Miami, Florida locations. The overwhelming success of the trial led the company to expand — which is good news for those of you who can't get enough Starbucks.

The move to delivery coffee is not all that surprising, given that only 51 percent of total Starbucks orders were placed in stores this year — down 10 percent from last year, according to Parents. Mobile orders and digital payment, on the other hand, nearly tripled. As convenient as preorder and payment may be, you can't beat hot coffee arriving at your doorstep.

Along with Starbucks, numerous big name companies have partnered with Uber Eats. According to the Uber Newsroom, local favorites such as Delicious Pizza, Berlin's, and Mainlane Poke all offer delivery options through Uber Eats.

Bob Phibbs, CEO of New York-based consultancy the Retail Doctor explained to Nation's Restaurant News that Starbucks has made a strategically savvy decision in offering delivery, something that other convenience food providers should consider:

Offering delivery through Uber Eats shows that Starbucks knows their customer well. They know that customers value convenience over anything else, including price […] It should be a lesson to their lower-priced competitors, such as McDonald’s and Dunkin’, that convenience is always going to win more customers than price.

Along with quality, albeit pricy, coffee and snacks, Starbucks is known for its dedication to giving the people what they want. Before unveiling the delivery trials in Miami, Starbucks explained that it was doing so to gain a better understanding of its customers' needs, according to Delish.

"We're in the initial stages of testing a new way for customers to enjoy Starbucks with Uber Eats, currently available from more than 100 participating stores in the Miami area," Starbucks said. "We’re always testing new products and experiences for our customers and look forward to hearing their feedback — and we look forward to sharing more details at a later date."

Similarly, the coffee company opened its first "virtual store" in China that includes "Starbucks Delivers." Molly Liu, vice-president, Digital Venture, Starbucks China explained in a press release that this move, too came out of a desire to meet customer needs. “For 20 years, we listened intently to the aspirational lifestyle needs of our customers and consistently challenged the status quo to elevate their mobile Starbucks digital experiences,” she said.

Along with making its coffee available for delivery across the country, Starbucks also has plans to make it a more environmentally friendly choice. In July, the company announced that it would be eliminating plastic straws in nearly 30,000 of its store worldwide as of 2020. In place of disposable straws, Starbucks designed, developed and manufactured a strawless lid, which its corporate website said will become the "standard for all iced coffee, tea and espresso beverages."

These numerous efforts to meet the wants and needs of its customers and stakeholders are only one of many reasons to love Starbucks. And the fact that they are willing to bring their delicious lifeblood to my front door isn't losing the big brains at Starbucks any points in my book.

