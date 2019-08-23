One the many things parents have tick off of their back-to-school lists before they send their kids back to class is ensuring their child's vaccinations are up to date. And if you've recently moved or simply aren't sure what's needed, every state's vaccine requirements for school and daycare are detailed below.

With recent outbreaks of measles cropping up across the country, health officials are urging parents to vaccinate their children, especially before school starts. And while the list of vaccinations is fairly standardized across the United States, each state sets its own rules, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And to help with the fancy medical verbiage, as defined by WebMd, here’s a list of what the vaccination abbreviations stand for and what they protect against:

Hep A and Hep B : Hepatitis A and B

and : Hepatitis A and B Rota : Protects against the diarrhea-causing rotavirus

: Protects against the diarrhea-causing rotavirus DTaP : Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (also called whooping cough).

: Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (also called whooping cough). Hib : Haemophilius influenzae type B. This disease is a cause of bacterial meningitis.

: Haemophilius influenzae type B. This disease is a cause of bacterial meningitis. PCV : The pneumococcal vaccine protects against several types of pneumococcal diseases, including pneumonia, meningitis, and middle ear infections.

: The pneumococcal vaccine protects against several types of pneumococcal diseases, including pneumonia, meningitis, and middle ear infections. IPV : Protects against polio.

: Protects against polio. Flu : Just like the adult flu shot that most people should get every year.

: Just like the adult flu shot that most people should get every year. MMR : Protects against measles, mumps, and rubella.

: Protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. Varicella : Protects against chicken pox.

: Protects against chicken pox. MCV : Protects against meningococcal disease which is the leading cause of bacterial meningitis.

: Protects against meningococcal disease which is the leading cause of bacterial meningitis. Tdap : Protects against tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis.

: Protects against tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis. MCV4 : Another type of meningococcal vaccine.

: Another type of meningococcal vaccine. HPV: Protects against human papillomavirus.

While medical exemptions are available in many, but not all, states, here’s a look at what’s required to get the kids into school in your state.

Alabama

Alabama Department of Public Health states that the vaccine requirements for kids going into daycare are DTaP, IPV, MMR, Varicella, Hib, PCV, Rotavirus, Hep A, and Hep B. For kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, vaccinations required are DTaP, IPV, MMR, Varicella, Hep A, and Hep B. In sixth through 12th grade, kids need to have DTaP, IPV, MMR, Varicella, Tdap, Hep A, Hep B, HPV, and MCV

Alaska

The Alaska Immunization Program shows that infants through preschool age children are required to have DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hib, Hep A, Hep B, and Varicella. For kindergarten through 12th grade, the required vaccines are DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hep A, Hep B, Varicella for grades K-6.

Arizona

Children in Arizona who are missing vaccines are allowed to start child care but must receive a dose of each required vaccine within 15 days, according to the Arizona Immunization Program Office. As with all states, proof of vaccination is required, according to the Arizona Department of Human Services. For kids entering preschool the requirements are for Hep A, Hep B, DTap, Hib, IPV, MMR, and Varicella. Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade are required to have Hep B, IPV, MMR, Varicella, DTaP. For ages 11 and older, Tdap and MCV4 are also required.

Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health mandates that kids entering preschool have received DTaP, IPV, Hib, Hep B, MMR, Varicella, PCV, and Hep A. For students entering K-12 grades, they are required to have DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hep B, MCV4 (grades 1-12), Varicella, and Hep A.

California

Children entering child care must have IPV, DTaP, Hep B, Hib, Varicella, and MMR vaccines, according to the California Immunization Branch of the Department of Public Health. Students entering K-12 need DTaP, IPV, Hep B, MMR, and Varicella. For students entering seventh grade, there is an additional requirement for a Tdap vaccines.

Colorado

Colorado requires that all children entering kindergarten be vaccinated against Hep B, Hib, DTap, IPV, PCV, MMR, and Varicella, according to the Department of Public Health and Environment. For students entering K-12, the requirements are for vaccines against Hep B, DTaP, IPV, MMR, Varicella, and Tdap (this one is required to enter sixth grade.) While health officials recommend vaccines for Hep A an Influenza, they are not required for school.

Connecticut

The Department of Public Health in Connecticut states that to enter school in the state a child must have received MMR, IPV, DTaP, Hib, Hep B, Hep A, PCV, and Varicella vaccines. For seventh grade, they must also receive an MCV4 vaccine.

Delaware

The state of Delaware requires "all students entering a school system to provide proof of immunizations," according to the Delaware Department of Education. The state doesn't specify any requirement for child care, so be sure to check with your doctor or child care facility. For students entering K-12, the requirements are for DTaP, IPV, Hep B, MMR, Varicella. And for students entering ninth grade, there must be a dose of Tdap and MCV included.

Florida

The state of Florida sticks with what is recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which states that kids entering child care need Hep B, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, MMR, Varicella, and Hep A. And for students in K-12 years, health officials in the state recommend a flu shot, Tdap, HPV at 9-10 years old, MCV, PCV, Hep A, Hep B, IPV, and MMR.

Georgia

Georgia’s list of requirements is a little different, as it divides children into those who began vaccinations before age 7 and after age 7. For those under age 7, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, it mandates DTaP, Hep B, Hib, IPV, MMR, Varicella, PCV, and Hep A. For those who started after age 7, the state requires Hep B, IPV, MMR, Varicella, Tdap, and MCV4.

Hawaii

Hawaii’s Department of Health lists DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hep B, Hib, and Varicella as the necessary vaccinations for entering school. Health officials state that all immunizations must meet "minimum age and interval requirements" between vaccine doses, so be sure to reference the state's website for information on those.

Idaho

Idaho divides its requirements by a child’s age, with variations for children born before Sept. 1, 1999, between then and Sept. 1, 2005, and those born after that. The vaccinations required in all cases are DTaP, MMR, IPV and Hep B, with additional Varicella and Hep A requriements for kids born after 2005. When entering 7th grade children must also have Tdap, and MCV vaccines.

For childcare, children will need DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hib, Hep B, Varicella, RV, Hep A, and PCV vaccines.

Illinois

The Department of Public Health requires that all students entering child care receive DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hib, PCV, Hep B and Varicella. For students entering sixth through ninth grades, there is an additional requirement for MCV immunization.

Indiana

Indiana gives both requirements and recommendations for its school age children. For those going into Pre-K, the state requires Hep B, DTaP, IPV, Varicella, MMR, and recommend Hep A and a flu shot. For K-12, the state requires (varies by grade so reference its chart) Hep B, DTaP, IPV, Varicella, MMR, Hep A and recommend annual flu shots. For kids going into sixth or higher, health officials also recommend HPV. And for 12th grade, the state recommends MCV.

Iowa

Iowa is one of the states that follows the CDC’s recommended tables for vaccination. Those require that children entering child care receive Hep B, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, MMR, Varicella, and Hep A. For children entering K-12, the state also recommends a flu shot, Hep A, MCV, Tdap. And for kids age 11-12, health officials recommend an HPV vaccine. For older children, the state adds the MCV and PCV vaccines.

Kansas

Kansas has a swath of vaccination requirements that range across the grade levels. For preschool age children, the essential vaccines are DTap, IPV, MMR, Varicella, Hep A, Hep B, Hib, and PCV. Kindergarten and grade one require DTaP, IPV, MMR, Varicella, Hep A and Hep B. Grades two through six require DTaP, IPV, MMR, Varicella, and Hep B, Grade seven students need Tdap, IPV, MMR Varicella, Hep B, and MCV. Grades eight through twelve require Tdap, IPV, MMR, Varicella, and Hep B. Grade 11 requires an additional dose of MCV.

Kentucky

Kentucky follows the CDC's guidelines for recommended vaccinations and urges parents to talk to their doctors about administering them. For infants and children of childcare age, the state recommends Hep A, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, MMR, MCV, Varicella, Hep A, and flu. For adolescents, health officials recommend Tdap, HPV, MCV, flu, and, if not received by age 6, Hep B, IPV, MMR, and Varicella.

Louisiana

For Louisiana schools students entering child care programs, they are required to have PCV, IPV, MMR, Hep B, Varicella, DTaP, Hib, and RV vaccinations. Kindergarteners need to get MMR, Hep B, Varicella, DTaP, and IPV. Middle school students are required to have Tdap, Varicella, MMR, Hep B, and MCV4. Eleven and 12-year-olds should have a series of HPV vaccine, and students 16 to 18-years-old are recommended to receive the MCV vaccine.

Maine

Children entering child care in Maine are required to have vaccinations against MMR, DTaP, IPV, Hib, Varicella, Hep B, and PCV. For students entering school, the requirement is for vaccinations against DTaP, MMR, IPV, Varicella, and MCV4.

Maryland

Maryland children that will be going into child care are required to have been vaccinated with DTaP, IPV, Hib, MMR, Varicella, Hep B, and PCV. Students of school age will need DTaP or Tdap, IPV, MMR, Varicella, Hep B, and MCV4.

Massachusetts

In Massachusetts children who are entering child care need to be vaccinated against, Hib, DTaP, IPV, Hep B, MMR, and Varicella. For Kindergarten through grade six, children need DTaP, IPV, Hep B, MMR, and Varicella. Grades seven through 12 require Tdap, IPV, Hep B, MMR, Varicella, and MCV4 vaccinations.

Michigan

Michigan follows the CDC’s recommended schedule of vaccinations and requires that children of child care age receive immunization against Hep B, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, Varicella, MMR, and flu. School age children should be receiving flu, Tdap, MCV4, PCV, Hep A, Hep B, IPV, MMR and HPV between ages nine and ten.

Minnesota

For child care in Minnesota a child should receive vaccines against Hep B, DTaP, IPV, PCV, Hib, MMR, Varicella, and Hep A. For K-12 years they should be receiving Hep B, DTaP, IPV, MMR, and Varicella. A series of MCV4 is required for grades seven though twelve, and at age 11-12 they recommend an HPV vaccine.

Mississippi

Mississippi is another state that follows the CDC’s recommended schedule of vaccinations and requires that children of child care age receive immunization against Hep B, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, Varicella, MMR, and flu. School age children should be receiving flu, Tdap, MCV4, PCV, Hep A, Hep B, IPV, MMR and HPV between ages nine and ten.

Missouri

Children entering child care in Missouri need to have the DTaP, IPV, Hib, Hep B, PCV, MMR, and Varicella vaccines. For K-seventh grade students the requirements are for DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hep B, and Varicella. In eighth through twelfth grade students need DTaP, Tdap, MCV, IPV, MMR, Hep B, and Varicella.

Montana

Montana mandates that children entering child care receive the DTap, Hep B, Hib, IPV, PCV, MMR, and Varicella vaccines. School age children need DTaP, IPV, MMR, Varicella, and one dose of Tdap prior to entering seventh grade.

Nebraska

Child care requirements in Nebraska stipulate that children have vaccinations against Hep B, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, Flu, MMR, Varicella and Hep A. To attend school in Nebraska, students are required to have DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hep B, and Varicella vaccinations.

Nevada

Children going into child care in Nevada must have vaccinations against DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hep B, Hep A, PCV, Hib, and Varicella. The Tdap and MCV4 vaccines are required for students at ages 11 and 12.

New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, children entering child care need to have been vaccinated against DTaP, Hep B, IPV, Hib, MMR, and Varicella. School-age students need vaccinations to protect against DTaP, IPV, Hep B, MMR, Varicella, and one dose of Tdap is required for seventh grade.

New Jersey

For child care enrollees in New Jersey, the state requires vaccinations for DTap, IPV, Hib, PCV, MMR, Varicella, and flu. In first through fifth grade, students need DTaP, IPV, MMR, Varicella, Hep B. For sixth grade and higher, one dose of MCV and Tdap are also required.

New Mexico

New Mexico follows the CDC’s recommended schedule of vaccinations and requires that children of child care age receive immunization against Hep B, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, Varicella, MMR, and flu. School age children should be receiving flu, Tdap, MCV4, PCV, Hep A, Hep B, IPV, MMR and HPV between ages 9 and 10.

New York

In New York students entering child care are required to have DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hep B, Varicella, PCV, and Hib. For students of school age, DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hep B, Varicella are required for grades one through five. In sixth through 12th grades, students need DTaP, Tdap, IPV, MMR, Hep B, Varicella, and MCV4.

North Carolina

North Carolina follows the CDC’s recommended schedule of vaccinations and requires that children of child care age receive immunization against Hep B, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, Varicella, MMR, and flu. School age children should be receiving flu, Tdap, MCV4, PCV, Hep A, Hep B, IPV, MMR and HPV between ages 9 and 10.

North Dakota

Children going into child care in North Dakota need to have been vaccinated against MMR, Varicella, Hep A, RV, Hib, Hep B, IPV, PCV, and DTaP. School age children need DTaP, Hep B, IPV, MMR, and Varicella. In grades seven through 12, additional doses of MCV and Tdap are required.

Ohio

For Ohio residents, children entering child care need to have vaccinations against Varicella, DTaP, Hib, Hep A, Hep B, flu, MMR, MCV, IPV, and RV. School age kids will need shots for DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hep B, Varicella. Students entering seventh or 12th grade also need to have vaccination against MCV4.

Oklahoma

In Oklahoma the requirements for placing a child in child care are vaccinations against DTaP, PCV, Hib, MMR, Varicella, IPV, Hep A and Hep B. Preschool through sixth grade age kids need DTaP, MMR, Varicella, IPV, Hep A and Hep B. In seventh through twelfth grade students need Tdap, DTaP, MMR, Varicella, IPV, Hep A and Hep B. And flu shots are always recommended.

Oregon

For children starting child care up to pre-K programs, the requirements in Oregon are for DTaP, IPV, Varicella, MMR, Hep B, Hep A and Hib. In kindergarten through 12th grade, students need DTaP, IPV, Varicella, MMR, Hep B and Hep A. Seventh through 12th grade students also need Tdap.

Pennsylvania

Child care centers follow the CDC requirements in Pennsylvania so children need to receive vaccinations against Hep B, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, Varicella, MMR, and flu. For all school grades in Pennsylvania students need DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hep B, and Varicella. In seventh grade, they also need Tdap and MCV. In 12th grade, they need MCV.

Rhode Island

In Rhode Island, the recommended vaccines for child care ages are Hep B, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCv, IpV, MMR, Varicella, and Hep A. For school age students the list includes Tdap, PCV, Hep A, Hep B, IPV, MMR, Varicella, and HPV between ages 9 and 10. MCV is recommended at 11 to 12 and 16 to 18 years old.

South Carolina

South Carolina children of child care age are urged to receive vaccinations against Hep B, RV, DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, MMR, Hep A and flu. For school age students, the list includes Tdap, PCV, Hep A, Hep B, IPV, MMR, Varicella, flu, and HPV between ages 9 and 10. MCV is recommended at 11 to 12 and 16 to 18 years old.

South Dakota

Before children enter a child care program in South Dakota they must have vaccinations for Hep B, DTaP, Hib, IPV, MMR, Varicella, PCV and Hep A. For students K-12 age, the minimum requirements are for DTaP, IPV, MMR, an Varicella. For sixth grade, doses of Tdap and MCV4 are also required.

Tennessee

For child care in Tennessee children must receive immunizations against Hib, PCV, DTaP, MMR, IPV, Hep B, Hep A, and Varicella. For kindergarten, kids will need DTaP, MMR, IPV, Hep B, Hep A, and Varicella. Grades one through 12 require DTaP, MMR, IPV, Hep B, Varicella. At seventh grade, a Tdap shot is required.

Texas

In Texas, children going into child care are required to have DTaP, IPV, Hep B, Hep A, Hib, PCV, MMR, and Varicella. For grades K-12 students need DTaP, Polio, MMR, Hep B, Varicella, Hep A and one dose of MCV4 between seventh and 12th grade.

Utah

Utah children of child care age need to be immunized against DTaP, MMR, IPV, Hib, Hep A, Hep B, PCV and Varicella. For kindergarten, a child needs DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hep B, Hep A, and Varicella. In seventh grade, students need to be up to date on Tdap, Hep B, Varicella, and MCV.

Vermont

Child care vaccination requirements in Vermont include doses of DTaP, Hep B, IPV, Hib, PCV, MMR, and Varicella. For K-12 students, they must provide proof of immunizations against DTaP, IPV, MMR, Hep B, Varicella. In seventh grade, they also must receive Tdap, and MCV4 vaccines.

Virginia

Virginia doesn’t break down the requirements for child care and school vaccinations, but the list of what the state requires for students is DTaP, Hib, Hep B MMR, PCV, IPV, and Varicella. The HPV vaccine is required for girls entering sixth grade. Talk to your doctor about the appropriate time table for administering each of the require vaccinations.

Washington

In Washington state, children going into child care need to be vaccinated against DTaP, Hep B, Hib, IPV, PCV, MMR, and Varicella. For children going into K-12th grade, they’ll need Hep B, DTaP, IPV, MMR, and Varicella.

West Virginia

For children in West Virginia going into child care expect to get vaccinations for Hep B, DTaP, IPV, MMR, Varicella, Hib, PCV, Hep A, and RV. Pre-K students need Hep B, DTaP, Varicella, IPV, and MMR. K-12 students are required to have DTaP, IPV, MMR, Varicella, and Hep B. For seventh and 12th grade additional immunizations against Tdap and MCV4 are mandated.

Wisconsin

The law in Wisconsin requires that children going into child care have receive vaccinations for PCV, IPV, Hib, DTaP, Hep B, MMR, and Varicella. School age children need IPV, Hep B, MMR, and Varicella, with grades six through 12 required to have the Tdap vaccine.

Wyoming

In Wyoming the list of required vaccines for school age children is DTaP, Hep B, Hib, IPV, MMR, PCV, RV, and Varicella. The state Department of Health urges parents to talk to your doctor about dosing ages and spacing.