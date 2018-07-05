Who needs fireworks when you could have a newborn baby? That is exactly how power couple Steph and Ayesha Curry are spending this Fourth of July, and they revealed the exciting news in a super sweet Instagram post. That's right, Steph and Ayesha Curry gave birth to their third child on July 2, 2018, and they saved the news for America's holiday! Both proud parents shared the first photos of their son, Canon, on their own Instagram accounts.

In the photo Steph shared, the beautiful newborn baby is swaddled up and appears to be in his father's arms. Though we can only see half of his face, Canon appears to be sound asleep and thoroughly enjoying life on the outside. In Ayesha's photo, Canon is being adored by his two big sisters, Riley and Ryan, in a beautiful black and white filter. Riley, their five-year-old daughter, is holding a swaddled Canon as Ryan, who is two years old, looks on lovingly.

More to come...