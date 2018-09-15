Guys, the moment Kardashian fans have been waiting for has finally arrived! No, there's not yet another reality TV series featuring the Kar-Jenners. And there's no new collaborative beauty line between the sisters. Nope. It's even better than that. That's because Stormi, Chicago, and True's first photo together is finally here — and of course, it's as cute as you imagined.

On Friday, Sept. 14, Kim Kardashian shared the epically adorable picture via Instagram. Kim K captioned the sweet photo — of her and Kanye West's daughter, Chicago; Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True; and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi — simply with, "💕 The Triplets 💕." In the shot, all three babies are sitting together on a plush carpet while looking off-screen in the same direction. And seriously, the cuteness is almost too much to handle.

Kardashian's followers promptly exploded with a resounding, "Awwww!" One follower wrote, "I can’t!!! Jesus 😍😍😍😍."

Another Instagram user commented, "This is seriously CUTENESS OVERLOAD!❤❤❤."

Yet another follower chimed in with, "Omg!!! These little angels I can’t take it 🙉💕💕."

For those who haven't been keeping up with the Kar-Jenner babies, these little cuties were all born in 2018 — within a four-month span, actually! (Pictured from left to right is: Chicago, True, and Stormi.)

Chicago West was the first one to make her arrival out of the "triplets" when she was born on Jan. 15, according to TMZ. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian wrote on her app at the time, Us Weekly reported.

Stormi Webster was second in line to make her grand entrance on Feb. 1, according to People. After months of rumors and speculation, the young mom finally confirmed her pregnancy with a birth announcement via social media. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner, according to People. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.” She continued:

I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Finally, True Thompson brought up the Kar-Jenner baby boom rear when she was born on April 12, according to TMZ. "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Kardashian wrote on Instagram, according to Cosmopolitan, in a post revealing her daughter's moniker. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and daddy loooooove you True!"

Since then, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner have all shared photos of their babies, individually, via social media. There have even been several occasions during which one of them shared a photos of two-thirds of the trio. But alas, fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have been anxiously awaiting the moment when someone would share that first photo of all three 2018 babies. (Myself included.) Until today, of course.

Honestly, I suspected the sisters would wait to share their first Chi-Stormi-True photo until their annual family Christmas card. But as usual, the Kar-Jenners like to keep fans on their toes — and chose instead, to post the epic picture on a random Friday evening. Now, just one question remains: Will this become a fairly regular treat for fans; or will they be left to get their cuteness overload elsewhere? I guess we'll just have to wait and see!