In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner turned 22 on Aug. 10, a milestone she celebrated abroad in Italy. A few Kar-Jenner members attended the festivities, including 1-year-old Stormi, who sang happy birthday to her mom in the most precious fashion. Get ready for some major cuteness, folks.

If you follow Jenner, you already know she likes to go big for her birthday. From lavish vacations to massive birthday parties in her hometown of Los Angeles, the girl knows how to have fun. So, it's really no surprise she decided to jet off to Italy to mark her 22nd trip around the sun. But unlike b-day bashes in the past, this vacation included a special addition — her little mini-me, Stormi.

Of course, there's something very special about celebrating your birthday with your child. And Jenner demonstrated this exact sentiment on Saturday when she uploaded a video of her and Stormi singing a rendition of happy birthday. Although Stormi didn't know all of the words (she's only 1, after all), she was able to say "mommy" after Kylie said "happy birthday." Ugh, my cold little heart.

"My baby," Jenner captioned the precious video alongside heart eyes emojis.

Needless to say, many fans loved the sweet video.

"My heart just melted," one person wrote.

Someone else said: "Omg can‘t handle this level of cuteness."

Another fan commented: "I have watched this a million times it’s so cute."

Stormi wasn't the only one to with Jenner a happy b-day. Her partner and her little one's dad, rapper Travis Scott, took to Instagram to share a sweet message in honor of the milestone.

"Happy Bday Wifey everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you," he wrote. "Happy fcking Bday love ya!!!"

Jenner's mom, Kris Jenner, also chimed in with her own note.

"Happy Birthday to my baby!!! @kyliejenner I can’t believe you are 22...It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out," she penned on Instagram. "You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy.... watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing."

Aww, how cute. It's amazing Kris has the chance to watch Jenner grow and evolve as a mom!

Although all of the messages to Kylie are adorable, Stormi's rendition of happy birthday takes the cake. There's nothing more adorable than a baby learning to talk, right?

Speaking of talking, Stormi has been chatting up her parents a ton this year. Not only can Stormi already say "hi" and "bye," but she's able to repeat some words on cue. Scott demonstrated this in July when he uploaded a video of Stormi repeating him saying, "all done!"

It's clear Stormi is one smart baby, and I wouldn't be surprised if she's able to sing the entirety of "Happy Birthday" to her momma next year. But for now, this adorable video will do.