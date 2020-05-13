There is a lot of bad happening right now, but every so often, something wonderful happens that makes you sit back and smile. Or in this case, sit back and unbutton your pants, because Stouffer's released their French bread pizza recipe, and it's every bit as easy and awesome as you would think.

The iconic brand said that as people have been taking up baking as a means of passing this time of quarantine, they've noticed a spike in searches for how to make their famous French bread pizza. Because of this, Stouffer's has decided to release the recipe in support of all of those home bakers (and probably also because we all know that as soon as this is over, we're going to be right back to buying our pizza frozen and popping it in the toaster oven.)

The recipe is all about ratios and proportions — the element that makes Stouffer's pizza work so well, when other French bread pizzas have failed. They know the process because they have made it their business to make it perfect and easily replicated.

Here's what you'll need:

1 country fresh French bread loaf — halved

5 ounces of tomato pizza sauce (this is my personal favorite)

1/8 teaspoon dried fennel

3 ounces low-moisture part-skim shredded mozzarella (I like Sargento)

1 ounce of pepperoni cut into quarters

Stouffer's

Here's how you bake it: Preheat your oven to 375º Fahrenheit. Yes, preheating is a necessary step. If you put your pizza in a cold oven, you aren't shocking the pizza, but instead letting it slowly come to temperature, changing the texture of the ingredients. Then, cut the loaf in half lengthwise. Place the bread on a baking sheet (I might use a baking steel for extra crispiness) cut side up. Mix the fennel in with the sauce, and spread half on each slice. Add the pepperoni and cheese and bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until the top is bubbly, brown, and delicious.

I am not Stouffer's, but as a former food blogger and avid home chef, I would say you could definitely add roasted veggies, hot peppers, roasted garlic, or whatever else you fancy. For Stouffer's, it's all about that fennel flavor and crunchy exterior, and this will absolutely deliver on that.

That's all there is to it, and now I must ask, will someone deliver one to my house? All proper social distancing measures enacted, of course.