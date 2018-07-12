The 2018 Emmy Awards nominations have finally been announced, and with all the amazing content available, along with some major “for your consideration” campaigning, it looks like some series were lucky enough to make the cut. Sure, there were some upsetting snubs, but with so much content in the TV sphere these days, it’s not easy to narrow them down to just seven nominees. However, one popular series did make the cut this year. Netflix's original series, Stranger Things 2, was nominated for Best Drama Series and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Along with being nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Stranger Things also bagged nominations for supporting actors Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, along with nominations for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing. Notably absent from the Stranger Things nomination list is Winona Ryder, who was nominated last year for her brilliant performance as Will’s mom, Joyce Byers.

While fans of the show are excited to see it nominated, some are frustrated that Noah Schnapps — who plays Will, the kid at the center of all the drama in the sleepy Indiana town — was snubbed. His role throughout Season 1 was limited, as he was lost in the Upside Down, however, in he had a huge part to play throughout Season 2, and was the breakout star of the season, so fans have taken to Twitter to air their grief.

Fans of the show are also hoping that it actually gets to take home a major award this time around, as last year Stranger Things was nominated for categories like Outstanding Drama Series, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Direction, and Writing awards, but was only able to take home Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Main Title Design, Casting in a Drama Series, Original Main Title Theme Music, Single-Camera Picture Editing, and Sound Editing.

This year, in the Best Drama Series category, Stranger Things is in pretty good company. Some of the best shows on television, including Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, Westworld, The Americans, and The Crown. In a TV landscape now dominated by streaming and cable content, the only network series to be nominated in the category is NBC's drama, This Is Us.

Aside from Best Drama Series, two awards that fans will definitely be cheering for are the supporting actor categories. Both Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour were nominated last year, but ultimately the 2017 Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress awards went to John Lithgow for The Crown and Ann Dowd for The Handmaid's Tale. This time around the Stranger Things cast will face some pretty tough competition once again, with nominations for stars from series like Game of Thrones, Homeland, The Handmaid's Tale, and Westworld.

While it hasn't won any mainstream Emmys yet, Stranger Things has proven to be a huge boost for Netflix, landing a total of 12 nominations this year. The streamer also received five nominations for Ozark, including two for acting and directing for Jason Bateman, and one for direction for Daniel Sackheim. The Crown is also proving to be a big asset for Netflix, with 13 nominations in total, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress for Claire Foy. Mindhunter also got a small nod for Guest Actor for Cameron Britton who portrayed the intimidating yet graceful serial killer, Edmund Kemper.

So, if you're a fan of Stranger Things, you can rejoice for now, but you'll need to keep you're fingers crossed on Emmy night. As a nominee for Best Drama Series, the show is in competitive company, so make sure to keep praying to the TV gods for a win this year. The 70th Annual Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET, so you have plenty of time to pray for last year's upside down to get turned right side up.