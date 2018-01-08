'Stranger Things' Lost To 'Handmaid’s Tale' At The Golden Globes & Some Fans Are So Pissed

While 2017 was certainly a year of political hellfire, devastating natural disasters, and the reckoning of men in power everywhere (except the White House), it was also a great year for television. And so, with so many amazing shows, awards season is bound to be contentious. So when Stranger Things lost to The Handmaids Tale at the Golden Globes, fans of both shows definitely had some opinions on the matter.

Obviously, both shows are great, and they both have some pretty loyal fan bases, so when they're up head-to-head in a category, there's going to be some drama. After all, fans were pretty upset when Stranger Things didn't win at the 2017 Golden Globes, so now that it lost again after a pretty incredible second season, it's understandable that they would be even more upset. But on the other hand, The Handmaid's Tale was such an incredible series premiere with another awesome fan base, so it must have been pretty difficult to choose between the two.

However, considering how important this past year has been for women all around the world, it's pretty amazing that a show centered on the dystopian future where women's rights are even more threatened would win.

But, when The Handmaid's Tale overtook Stranger Things at the 2018 Golden Globes, the internet went into a frenzy.

Listen, The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things aren't the only outstanding nominations for Best Television Series. After all, the winner is basically the best of the best, and as cheesy as it is to say that it is an honor just to be nominated, it's actually pretty true. Along with Stranger Things and The Handmaid's Tale, the category also featured fan favorites Game Of Thrones, The Crown, and This Is Us.

Obviously, every single one of those shows are widely popular, and for good reason. Game Of Thrones has been around for years and it's because of its high-quality production and compelling storytelling that it gets nominated for awards. The Crown is also a newer show, but it's historical accuracy and beautiful sets makes it a true stand out. As for This Is Us, I'm not sure there's ever been a show in history with a bigger guarantee to make you cry.

But, the votes have been tallied and it turns out that The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu was truly captivating and deserving of that Golden Globe. As Entertainment Weekly noted, "The Hulu drama is just too magnificent to overlook."

Really, though, it's pretty spectacular that three shows were nominated for Best Drama series this year are produced by a streaming company. Netflix is responsible for Stranger Things and The Crown, while Hulu brought in the big guns with The Handmaid's Tale. Truly, while Stranger Things is somewhat of an escape of a show, The Handmaid's Tale is almost scarily real. Seriously, The Guardian's review of the show points out how poignant the series has been:

It’s as relevant today as it was when Atwood wrote it, in Berlin, in 1985. And while all this continues to be real, we need The Handmaid’s Tale – to keep reminding, and resonating, and ringing.

So while some fans were certainly upset that their favorite show, Stranger Things lost out in the category, others were happy for The Handmaid's Tale, as it marks an important piece of pop culture and political tension in the United States. It's also a nagging reminder of how easy it is for things to get so, so bad. By winning the Golden Globe, The Handmaid's Tale is telling the world that it's not going anywhere, and its warnings should be taken seriously.

