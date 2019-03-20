The new season of Netflix's Stranger Things will be here in just a matter of months. After a more than year long hiatus, the show is returning with a new season, new setting, and new, extra spooky creatures. All of this is teased in the Stranger Things Season 3 trailer, which promises a new, exciting adventure for the whole town of Hawkins, Indiana.

If fans thought Seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix series were exciting, then they're going to be blown away by the adventures in store in Season 3. This season focuses on how the core friend group in the series, who are now teenagers, spend their summer break in Hawkins, according to Entertainment Weekly, although it doesn't seem much unlike their school year. The crew is still flighting the unknown and going on adventures, just like they always do. Except this time, they'll have more time to do it.

In the trailer, which debuted on Wednesday, fans are introduced to new settings — such as the Starcourt Mall, a community fair (which always means bad news), a neighborhood pool, to name a few — new characters, like the mayor of Hawkins, and those slimy new creatures.

But in spite of all that may come their way, the trailer guarantees that the main cast will be defending each other from evil, together. And fans will have to wait until July 4, when Season 3 premieres, to see what truly is in store.

YouTube

But the wait until this summer will definitely be worth it. In July 2018, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the new season, but said it would be another year before the season actually premiered. This was because the Duffer Brothers (the masterminds behind the show) and producer Shawn Levy were "fine-tuning" the season, according to Polygon.

Netflix's programming executive, Cindy Holland, explained to Entertainment Weekly at the time that the wait would be worth it. "They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year," she said. "I think it's going to be a fantastic season."

Fans seem to agree, taking to Twitter to share their first impressions of this epic season to come.

Seriously, their excitement cannot be contained.

If people can recall, Stranger Things Season 2 ended with Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) sealing up the breach between the Upside Down and Hawkins, according to Collider. But in the final moments of the show, viewers saw that evil was still lurking above Hawkins, proving it would never go away.

Although Season 3 looks pretty lighthearted, the final moments of Season 2 proved that there would be a lot of danger lurking ahead. And the show's executive producer, Shawn Levy, told Entertainment Weekly that this is very true — Season 3 could possibly be the spookiest season of the show, yet.

"It's very much the Stranger Things that I think people know and love. It's big and spooky," Levy told Entertainment Weekly. "Season 3 has legitimately creepy moments and events, but it's incredibly warm and character-based, because at the end of the day, I think that's what people love the most about Stranger Things."

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will in the show, teased to MTV News in January that fans are going to be very scared (and impressed) by these new unnamed creatures that take over Hawkins. "Oh yeah, it's brutal," Schnapp said, according to Digital Spy. "It gets bad, it's very big. I feel like every season it kinda gets more like it's taking over Hawkins."

Fans will just have to wait four more months to find out the name of the spooky entity (hopefully it's as catchy as "Demogorgon") and see just how powerful it is when Stranger Things Season 3 premieres on July 4. Who needs barbecues and fireworks to celebrate Independence Day? Stranger Things Season 3 seems just as fun and explosive.