Romper
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton Reportedly Has A Son, & Twitter Is Totally Freaking Out

By
Share

Stranger Things is so freaking good that, for many fans, it's hard to imagine the young actors on the show as anything but their characters. But it turns out that not only does Millie Bobby Brown not actually like Eggos all that much (what???), but Charlie Heaton reportedly has a son, according to Us Weekly. Needless to say, Twitter is totally freaking out over the idea that Heaton, who plays the misfit high schooler Jonathan Byers, is a dad and his baby is oh so cute.

More to come...