When Meghan Markle got engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017, she exchanged her acting career and role on Suits for a life of philanthropy and attending royal engagements. But she hasn't been entirely forgotten on the show. In fact, Thursday night's episode of Suits referenced Meghan Markle's royal life with Prince Harry with the cheekiest nod to their former cast member.

Markle, who played the character, Rachel Zane, officially left the show in 2018 after being in the cast for seven seasons, according to People. In her last and final episode, Rachel married her long-term boyfriend on the show, Mike Ross, played by actor Patrick J. Adams. After getting married on the show, the couple moved to Seattle to start their own law firm, according to the BBC, and they presumably lived happily ever after.

Markle's on-screen love interest, Adams, announced that he would also be departing the show at the end of Season 7. So, their story line was able to be wrapped up perfectly when the finale aired. But, Adams made a return back to the show on Thursday, Aug. 15 for a special little appearance that paid tribute to Markle and her former role.

During the episode, Adams updated viewers on how her character had been doing while in Seattle, according to People. When one character asked "How's Rachel?" Adams (as Mike) had the best response. "She's good," he said. "In fact, if I told you how good, you wouldn't believe me."

I mean, he's not wrong. It's a very small nod to how amazing Markle's life has been going post-show, but it's still such a sweet way to reference her.

Since her last and final episode of Suits aired in April 2018, Markle got married to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, announced that she was pregnant in October 2018, and gave birth to her first child, a son named Archie Harrison, on May 6, 2019. Needless to say, she is doing quite good, and it's very sweet for the show to acknowledge that in a subtle and clever way.

During her time on Suits, Markle stated that the show changed her life forever. In a post written in 2015 for her now defunct blog, The Tig, Markle wrote that she thought she "blew" her audition, according to The Daily Express, but she ended up getting the part. "I had no idea the moment would change my life," she wrote. "That I would get the part."

Although Markle had to exchange her acting career for something very different when she joined the royal family, she has said that she wouldn't have it any other way. During her post-engagement interview with Prince Harry for the BBC in November 2018, Markle explained that she was excited for her new role. "I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career but into the role is that as you said, the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on," she said at the time, according to ABC News.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Markle explained in the interview with the BBC that she wasn't "giving up" anything — she was just starting a new (and very exciting) chapter in her life. "I don't see it as giving anything up," she added. "I just see it as a change."

It's been a big change, but it's been a change that Markle has welcomed with open arms. And although it might have been a change for Suits fans to no longer see Markle, rest assured that her character, Rachel Zane, is doing very well.