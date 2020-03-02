Plenty of families might be re-thinking future summer vacation plans once a new theme park opens its doors. In just a couple of years, Super Nintendo World will make its way to Universal Studios — both in Orlando and Hollywood, so prepare to get your game on.

Universal Studios is once again giving Disney's theme parks a run for their money, thanks to the upcoming addition of Super Nintendo World coming to both California and Florida. Not only will Orlando boast the ever-popular The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but in a couple of years, guests will also have the opportunity to experience an immersive world filled with all things Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and more.

"It will be filled with incredibly fun rides, shops, a restaurant and interactive gameplay throughout the land," according to a news release, as Newsweek previously reported. "And there will be something for everyone, regardless of age or gaming experience."

There aren't a ton of details just yet about what guests can expect from Super Nintendo World. However, what has been released looks awesome, like Power Up Bands, for example. These colorful bands come in six styles and are based on the characters Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, Peach, and Daisy. At the beginning of your visit to Super Nintendo World, you'll have to purchase a band, which then connects to a smartphone app.

"The Power Up Band — like the one on my wrist — will connect guests to dozens of iconic Nintendo items throughout the land in a truly seamless and innovative way," a demonstrator explained in January when the details were first released. "And the app will keep track of their adventures and any items they earn along the way — like coins, stamps, and others."

If you check out the video below, you'll see a demonstration of someone reaching up to lightly jump/tap the underside of a Question Block — which then, satisfyingly, lights up and makes the "coin" sound.

ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン(USJ)公式チャンネル on YouTube

Park-goers also have the option of taking part in Key Challenges, during which they can collect virtual keys around the park. Collecting enough keys will allow families to interact with other guests and unlocks upgrades, which includes "boss battles," according to PopSugar. Guests who own a Nintendo Switch can track their progress through the park via an app — and your results will be sent to your device.

Of course, there will be plenty of rides. At the Super Nintendo World in Japan, for example, there will be a Mario Kart experience as well as a Yoshi's Adventures ride. Video from some sort of cloud platform testing in Japan has recently been circulating via social media — and it looks seriously cool.

Although Super Nintendo World will be opening in Universal Studios Japan in spring 2020 — ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo — it looks like park-goers will have to wait until 2023 for the Orlando edition to open, according to Orlando Informer. Meanwhile, Super Nintendo World is expected to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in either 2021 or 2022. So video game enthusiasts still have a while to wait for their interactive Mario experience. I don't know about you, but this gamer mom is super-pumped about Super Nintendo World.