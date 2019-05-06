Back when I was a kid, there was nothing particularly appealing about wearing sunblock (besides the part about not getting a sunburn). Suntan oils had a shimmery sort of coconut-scented glamour to them, but SPF? Thick, chalky lotion that left white streaks on your limbs for hours and smelled like... well, like SPF, wearing the stuff was distinctly un-cool. How times have changed: Now, the most popular sunblocks are sold at Sephora, like Supergoop! — and even Supergoop's new line of kids' sunscreen, Sunnyscreens, has the draw of cult-favorite cosmetics.

As you're no doubt aware, Supergoop! is probably the coolest sunblock ever, perfectly at home on the shelves next to other currently hot beauty brands like Drunk Elephant and Farmacy. But when CEO and Founder Holly Thaggard started her company, it was with the "mission of getting as much sunscreen onto as many people as possible — especially kids," according to Refinery29. Unfortunately, this was 2008, when sunscreen was still classified as an over-the-counter drug (SPF wasn't even allowed on public school campuses without a doctor's note!). So Thaggard went the retail route instead, teaming with chemists to create buzzworthy bestsellers like a CC cream, lip and cheek tint, mousse, setting powder, and more.

Now, after "years of development and speaking with families about what they look for when it comes to SPF for their kids," according to a press release, Supergoop! has created Sunnyscreen SPF 50, a broad spectrum sunscreen line including three different water-resistant, mineral-based formulas (all are pediatrician-tested, hypoallergenic, and synthetic fragrance- and paraben-free).

Looking for a straight-up lotion that won't get all gloppy and gross? Sunnyscreen 100% Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 is non-sticky, made with a blend of sunflower seed oil and shea butter with extracts from camu camu and green microalgae for antioxidant protection.

Supergoop!

Or, if you're a fan of SPF in stick form, the Sunnyscreen 100% Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 is "completely mess-proof" and glides on easily thanks to a blend of shea and cocoa butters and jojoba and chia seed oils. Perfect for noses, cheeks, ears, foreheads, and more.

Supergoop!

You'll no doubt be pleased to know that there's also a spray (sometimes the easiest mode of application): Sunnyscreen 100% Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 is lightweight and not greasy, with calendula and chamomile extracts to soothe the skin, plus coconut oil and mango butter to make skin super soft.

Supergoop!

The Sunnyscreen line is available on the Supergoop! website, with each item priced at $24.

And, btw, Thaggard is getting tons of sunscreen in schools now; in fact, in tandem with the launch of Sunnyscreen, Supergoop! is also "announcing the expansion of its Ounce by Ounce giving program to help put sunscreen in schools across the nation and teach kids the importance of SPF," according to a press release. This year, the brand is committing to give "3,000 pumps of our Sunnyscreen mineral lotion to schools for the spring season, tripling the number of classrooms since 2018."

That's super cool.