Survivor is finally back, and this time around the competition looks tougher than ever before. Titled Island of the Idols, the new season features two seasoned winners who will help guide the contestants in their battle to win the coveted cash prize. Fans began vetting the cast before the show premiered, and through deep internet sleuthing and analysis, some came up with a few Survivor Season 39 predictions that are worth considering.

There are 18 new players this season, and they’ll be mentored by legendary winners Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine. As reported by CBS, these two Survivor veterans have over 200 days of play under their belt, and they’re planning to share it with the new cast without the pressure of a cash reward looming over them.

“During the 39 days, these new players will visit the Island of the Idols and learn skills and strategy from these ‘idols,’” reads the network synopsis. “The new players will then put their knowledge to the test and those who can rise up to the challenge will continue their quest for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.”

SurvivorOnCBS on YouTube

Once the contestant’s identities, pictures, and backgrounds were revealed via CBS, fans began speculating what they think will happen. Many believe the Lairo Tribe — Dean Kowalski, Karishma Patel, Elizabeth Beisel, Chelsea Walker, Elaine Stott, Missy Byrd, Ronnie Bardah, Tom Laidlaw, Aaron Meredith, and Vince Moua — will lose their first challenge. “Lairo loses the challenge and becomes the next hot mess tribe,” wrote Redditor Luk_Wis55, with user GHAMPlayz predicting “Vince will be the first boot.”

Some fans are predicting the Vokai Tribe — Jack Nichting, Molly Byman, Lauren Beck, Kellee Kim, Janet Carbin, Noura Salman, Dan Spilo, Jamal Shipman, Jason Linden, and Tommy Sheehan — will have more issues. For starters, Reddit user Thewugglejack thinks Jason will be left out of the confessionals. “I think every contestant will get at least one confessional besides one, and I think it will be Jason,” they wrote. Redditor RecentAnybody believes the Volkai will lose a challenge off the bat, as well as one of its members. “I will be shocked if Vokai doesn't lose the immunity challenge (they look weaker as a whole by a fair margin), and doubly shocked if Janet isn't the first boot,” they suggested.

SurvivorOnCBS on YouTube

Some fans weren’t specific with names, but did give a general idea of how the season would end, like Redditor Jankinator who thinks this season’s winner will be a man. “I'm gonna plant a flag now and say that we have another male winner this season, the 5th in a row,” they wrote. On the other hand, Reddit user NotPromised_ believes the trend will change, writing, “And I'll say we're breaking the pattern, and getting a female.”

With the season just getting started, it’s still too early to tell who will succeed and who will fail. Fans will just have to keep watching through the season to see how things unfold.

Survivor: Island of the Idols premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesday nights.