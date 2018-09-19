Those who regularly tune into TLC have probably noticed by now that some of the most popular shows feature unique families. Whether it's 19 Kids & Counting, OutDaughtered, Little Family on the Prairie, or Little People, Big World, viewers are inexplicably fascinated with families that are drastically different than the norm. The most recent family viewers have been introduced to are the Waldrops — an Alabama family who discovered they were expecting not one, but six more little ones all at once. Ahead of the series premiere, Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop shared her fears about delivering six babies.

As People reported, Eric and Courtney Waldrop of Albertville, Alabama, went from a family of five to a family of 11 in December, when Courtney delivered sextuplets via C-section. Before the sextuplets arrived, the Waldrops had just three sons: Saylor, 9, and 6-year-old twins, Wales and Bridge. Because of a clotting disorder, Courtney had been taking fertility medication (thus the twins) ever since she had a miscarriage after having Saylor, according to TLC. Still, the family was shocked to discover Courtney was carrying six babies. Because who wouldn't be?

Ahead of tonight's premiere, an exclusive clip obtained by Us Weekly shows Courtney at the hospital getting ready to deliver the sextuplets at roughly 30 weeks pregnant. The video shows Courtney and Eric on the day of theC-section — and Courtney is clearly emotional about the risks she's about to face while bringing six babies into the world. “My biggest fear is that something is gonna be wrong with the babies or something is going to happen during the surgery,” she says to the camera, with tears welling in her eyes. “I worry about something going wrong.” And I mean, who wouldn't have similar concerns in the same situation? Poor mama.

As it turns out, neither of Courtney's worst fears ever came true. Thanks to an expert team — consisting of roughly 40 labor and delivery nurses, neonatologists, anesthesiologists, maternal fetal medicine specialists, and surgical assistants, according to People — all six babies and Courtney made it safely through the procedure. Three boys and three girls weighing under 3 pounds each were delivered on Dec. 11, 2017: Tag, Layke, Blu, Rivers, Rawlings, and Rayne, according to Us Weekly. By February, all six babies had come home from the NICU without any serious health problems, according to an update from TLC.

TLC on YouTube

These days, the sextuplets are 9 months old — as Courtney recently shared via Facebook. Just look at all of those smiling, adorable faces!

As Inside Edition reported, the Waldrops had an epic sex reveal party in August, 2017 — which went viral and first catapulted their story into the spotlight. (I have a feeling this is how they initially got on TLC's radar.)

Inside Edition on YouTube

For those who are itching to see Courtney and Eric's story unfold, the good news is you won't have to wait too much longer. That's because the series premiere of Sweet Home Sextuplets airs tonight — Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at 10 p.m. (ET) on TLC.

As a TLC junkie myself, you can bet I'll be tuning in to watch the big arrival (or the events leading up to it, at least) of Tag, Layke, Blu, Rivers, Rawlings, and Rayne. Because like so many of my fellow TLC viewers, I'm utterly obsessed with shows about multiples/large families. For me at least, I think it has something to do with not being able to wrap my mind around the idea of carrying more than one baby — or caring for one newborn — at a time.

Currently, I'm 24 weeks pregnant with a single baby, and I can't imagine what it must have been like for Courtney Waldrop to have six babies growing inside her at once. I guess I'll get a glimpse of what her life was like at 10 p.m. tonight!