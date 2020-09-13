There are days dedicated to celebrating mothers and fathers (absolutely necessary, obviously), so of course there should also be a day dedicated to celebrating grandparents. It just makes perfect sense. Grandparents are such a special part of life, and having some Grandparents Day quotes to tell them how much they mean to you and your family is a must.

Grandparents offer guidance, love, support, and a whole lot of fun, and they often feel like a safe haven when things aren't going your way with your parents. Celebrating them is a no-brainer, and the holiday actually has an interesting backstory to it. It all began back in 1969, when a 9-year-old boy named Russell Capper sent President Nixon a letter asking for a day to celebrate grandparents. Not long after, Marian McQuade was recognized nationally by the U.S. Senate and President Jimmy Carter as the founder of National Grandparents Day. She wanted to show young people how important seniors are, and used the day to encourage young people to "adopt" a grandparent if they needed to.

Take this day to spend time with your grandparents and learn more about their lives. And be sure to show them at least one of these quotes to really make them smile.

1. "Grandparents make the world a little softer, a little kinder, a little warmer." — Author Unknown This is exactly how grandparents make everything feel. Just their presence is a comfort, and they always know how to make things better.

2. "Grandparents are my favorite kind of grown-ups." — Author Unknown It's true: grandparents just might be the best adults out there. They can support you and be there for you, but they also know how to help you have so much fun. It's the perfect mix!.

3. "When it seems the world can't understand, your grandmother's there to hold your hand." — Joyce K. Allen Logan Doesn't it feel like your grandma is always the one who's going to be there for you with almost no judgment? Unlike your mom or dad, your grandma listens instead of just getting mad.

4. "If nothing is going well, call your grandmother." — Italian proverb The Italians have it right with this one: your grandma can make everything better, especially if she's a little Italian nonna who can make you a plate of fresh pasta. Just sayin'.

5. "Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child’s growth as vitamins." — Joyce Allston It's so special and important for kids to have a relationship with their grandparents if they can. Their grandma and grandpa can help shape them into who they are (and help you babysit, duh).

6. “Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven’t thought of yet.” — Gene Perret Grandparents are definitely a very welcome help for most parents, but they also have this side of them where they tend to make kids, well, a bit more wild than they should be. But that's why we love them, right?

7. “The reason grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is that they have a common enemy.” — Sam Levenson Kind of a joke, kind of not-a-joke. When kids get annoyed with their parents, and grandparents get annoyed with their kids, two can commiserate together.

8. "Every house needs a grandmother in it." — Louisa May Alcott Every house does need a grandmother. If not for her never-ending love, then for her delicious baked goods. But every house also needs a sweet grandpa as well, especially for the storytelling.

9. "Some of the world's best educators are grandparents." — Charles W. Shedd Grandparents can teach your kids (and you) so much. Not only can they teach them about what life used to be like way back when, but they can act as a good example for who they should grow up to be.

10. “Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” — Alex Haley Shutterstock This sweet quote has so much truth to it. Sometimes it's hard to explain the magic that grandparents have, but this really puts it into words.

11. “If you're lucky enough to still have grandparents, visit them, cherish them, and celebrate them while you can.” — Regina Brett This is a heavy quote because it's so true. The sad truth is that not everyone is lucky enough to have grandparents, and many people only have their grandpas and grandmas when they're little kids. Cherish your grandparents and never take them for granted.

12. “Uncles and aunts and cousins are all very well, and fathers and mothers are not to be despised; but a grandmother, at holiday time, is worth them all.” — Fanny Fern Your grandparents will basically always win at a family gathering. They are pretty much the coolest people there for kids, and that's the way it should be!

13. “Being a grandparent isn’t a big thing, it’s a million little things.” —Author Unknown This is such a beautiful quote with so much meaning behind it. Being a grandparent is about doing so many little things exactly right, not just one big thing.

14. "Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild or a grandparent." — Donald A. Norberg It has to be, right? When you're a grandkid, you get doted on, you get presents, you get to be with someone who loves you. When you're a grandparent, you get to be surrounded by love from your grandchild, and it just lifts your heart.

15. "On the seventh day, God rested. His grandchildren must have been out of town." — Gene Perret Sure, all of the loving quotes are on point, but this one is too: grandkids can be a handful! This funny quote shows that even grandparents need a break sometimes.

16. "Everyone needs to have access both to grandparents and grandchildren in order to be a full human being." — Margaret Mead Again, grandparents are such an essential part of growing up and can make such a difference in the life of a child. And, at the same time, grandkids can improve a grandparent's life as well.

17. "The simplest toy, one which even the youngest child can operate, is called a grandparent." — Sam Levenson Why spend money on a bunch of flashy toys when you could just drop your kids off with their grandparents? Their grandma and grandpa will provide more entertainment than any toy could.

18. “Grandma always made you feel she had been waiting to see just you all day, and now the day was complete.” — Marcy DeMaree This is the perfect way to explain how a grandparent makes you feel: like you've done something right just by existing. It's kind of the best feeling ever!

19. “Sometimes our grandmas and grandpas are like grand-angels.” — Lexie Saige Grand-angels is certainly a better way to describe your grandparents. They're always watching over you, they always have your back, and they'll always be there for you.