For those who love The Boss Baby, and its new Netflix spin-off show, you know there's nothing cuter than a baby in a suit. Fortunately, with Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day just around the corner, you now have even more of a reason to buy that baby 4-piece. Of course, when it comes to having your kids tag along with you to the office, you'll want to make sure you're following the right protocols. So, here's everything you need to know about Take Your Child to Work Day in 2018.

When my company hosted a Take Your Kid to Work Day" I thought it was just something cool HR had drummed up. I didn't realize it was part of a nation-wide initiative! Founded 25 years ago, Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is a national public education program that aims to inspire children to dream big. It was originally conceived as a way to promote gender equality (i.e. Take Your Daughter to Work Day), but it expanded to include sons 10 years later, according to Quartz.

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is held the fourth Thursday in April every year, and this year it will be on April 26. Some 38 million Americans at over 3.5 million workplaces participate, according to Forbes.

If you're not sure if your company is participating in Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, now's the time to inquire with your HR department. Many companies put together a day full of fun activities for the kids in the office.

"There should be an office committee that can help. This will be very [formative] of how your child envisions and defines work, so make it count," said Lynn Taylor, author of Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant, in that same Forbes article.

It's also a good idea to talk to your boss about bringing your child in ahead of time. "You'll want to ensure there are no important meetings, work travel or big deadlines scheduled that day and that everyone's prepared for a few interruptions," advised The Spruce.

But while it may seem kind of stressful to have your kid in the office with you (please don't have a meltdown, please don't have a meltdown!), there are some really great reasons why you should do it. "Allowing your kids to see you outside the role of a parent can give them a new perspective about the multi-dimensional person that you are as their mom and/or dad. This appreciation can help the two of you bond. Plus, seeing your child take an interest in the work that you do can be incredibly rewarding," explained Garden of Life.

Since Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day falls on a school day, it's also important to let your child's educators know that your kid will be with you that day and not in school.

"Review your daughter or son’s school calendar and see what is planned at school for that day," advised the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day website, "Contact your daughter or son’s school to inform them that your child will be participating in the event on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Ask your daughter or son’s teacher what school assignment needs to be completed for that day."

This year's Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day's theme is 'Service Force: Agents of Positive Change." So if you snap some too-cute-for-words photos of your littles in the office with you, make sure to use the #ServiceForce hashtag for all your social media posts!

